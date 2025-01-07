NJPW WRESTLE DYNASTY RESULTS (1/5): Radican’s results & analysis of Takeshita vs. Ishii, Omega vs. Kidd, Sabre vs. Ricochet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPWxAEW WRESTLE DYNASTY

JANUARY 5, 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN

THE TOKYO DOME

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD AND ON TRILLER TV ON PPV

Commentators: Walker Stewart, Chris Charlton

(A) MOMO WATANABE (w/Thekla) vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. ATHENA vs. PERSEPHONE – International Women’s Cup Four Way

This had good action throughout, but the crowd didn’t really get into it. Athena hit the O-Face on Momo late, but Thekla pulled the ref from the floor. Watanabe took advantage hitting Athena with a baseball bat shot to the head and then Peach Sunrise for the win.

WINNER: Momo Watanabe via pinfall in 11:00 to win the International Women’s Cup. (***)

(B) THE SONS OF TEXAS (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Sho & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) – ROH World Tag Team Championship match

Rhodes spit whiskey in Kanemaru’s face. He hit Final Reckoning and Guevara finished him off with a senton bomb for the pin.

WINNERS: Rhodes and Guevara in 10:00 to retain the ROH World Tag Team championships. (**)

(Radicans Analysis: This was average. The outcome didn’t seem to be in much doubt going in and the match played out that way as well. )

MAIN CARD

(1) LUCHA GAUNTLET MATCH

This match was advertised as having four CMLL and four NJPW wrestlers. Hechicero was out first. He was joined by Kosei Fujita. The announcers said a new person would enter the match every minute. Sobrano Jr. was out next. He was followed by Master Wato and Mascara Dorado.

Next out were Taiji Ishimori and Titan. El Desperado was out last and they all wanted a piece of him because he’s the IWGP Jr. Champion. Desperado stayed on the outside, so everyone went and got him and tossed him into the ring to work him over. The action was solid throughout here and Ishimori eventually got Desperado alone after breaking up a submission applied on him by Fujita. He then got the pin with the Gedo Clutch.

Fujita argued with Ishimori after the match.

WINNER: Taiji Ishimori via pinfall in 17:00. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: This wasn’t what I was expecting, but the action was good throughout. I was expecting the traditional gauntlet match where someone wins and the next competitor comes out, but that’s not how this worked.

The story with everyone going after Desperado was fun to set up the finish. Ishimori made a strong case to be Desperado’s next challenger with the win.)

(2) HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA – Grappling Rules Exhibition match

NJPW doesn’t trust Shibata’s health to hold up in traditional matches, which is why we’re left with a five minute exhibition. The announcers talked about how Shibata went into business for himself the last time he had an exhibition match and hadn’t been seen since. Charlton said, “somehow this has happened.” Stewart said Tanahashi certainly had the power to make the match happen.

They tied up and grunted a lot. Then they began trading chops. Tanahashi hit a headbutt at one point. This was pretty much pointless.

WINNER: Time Limit draw at 5:00. (n\a)

(3) MERCEDES MONÉ vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA – NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship & RPW Undisputed British Women’s Championship match

They had a great exchange early, but Mina turned her back on Mone, who eventually got a Statement Maker. Mina managed to get to the ropes quickly. She turned the tide a short time later and hit a basement drop kick. Mina worked over Mone’s legs for several minutes until she mounted a comeback with a meteora.

Mone sold her leg injury before going on the attack. Mone went for a meteora off the ropes, but she got out of the way and went back after Mone’s legs. She grabbed a figure 4, but Shirakawa quickly got to the ropes. Mone hit the three amigos and the fans applauded.

She sold her legs as she climbed the ropes. Shirakawa met her up top and hit a DDT and both women were down. Mina got Mone up on her shoulders and dropped her knees first onto the mat. She locked in the figure 4 again, but Mone eventually got to the ropes. Shirakawa lifted Mone and hit the Glamous Driver and the fans gasped when she kicked outa the last second.

Mone fired back and hit a short code breaker on Mina, who was on her knees. She got a two count and went back on the attack. Mina countered the Mone Maker into a Gory Bomb and applied the figure 4 again. Mone bridged into a pinning combination to force her to let go of it. They traded pinning combinations into Mone hit the Mone Maker for the win.

WINNER: Mercedes Moné via pinfall in 14:00 to win the RPW British women’s championship. (***3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: I’d go higher, but I kept asking myself why Mone kept going for moves using her injured legs. The match told a really good story otherwise of Mina working over Mone’s knees the entire time to set up a submission win.)

(4) DAVID FINLAY (w/Gedo) vs. BRODY KING

King got in some offense early. Finlay fired back and hit the Cactus Clothesline. He went for a dive but King caught him. Finlay slipped away and pushed King into the ring post. He charged at King a short time later, but he moved and Finlay went crashing into the barricade.

King dominated the action and got a hanging choke on Finlay, but he escaped and sent King into the barricade. He hit a splash to the floor and King went into the barricade again. Kong fired back out of nowhere inside the ring a short time later and hit a snap DVD for a two count. Kong hit a lariat and a big piledriver for a near fall.

Finlay escaped a powerbomb attempt and hit a spear. He then hit a diving clothesline to the back of King’s head. He had a hard time turning him over and only got a two count. King suddenly got up and grabbed Finlay and hit a blu-ray into the corner. He followed up with a cannonball and the fans gasped.

They went at it up top and Finlay slid under King. He tried for a powerbomb, but ended up hitting snake eyes in the corner instead. Finlay then lifted King up and hit a power bomb. He followed up with Overkill for the win.

WINNER: David Finlay in 15:00. (***½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a fun match. Finlay matched King’s power as the match went on. This was a nice bounce back for Finlay after losing his Global title the previous night.)

(5) SHOTA UMINO vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI

Castagnoli attacked Umino as he was making his ring entrance. Castagnoli put a beating on Umino on the floor after the bell officially rang to start the match. Umino fired back and hit Ignition and set up Castagnoli for a Death Rider, but Claudio drove him into the corner. Castagnoli hit a seated slam off the top and the fans applauded his strength.

Castagnoli hit the airplane spin and the fans counted the spins in English. He reached around 20 spins and made the cover for a two count. Claudio climbed the ropes with Umino on his shoulders. Umino fought back and hit several elbows to Castagnoli’s head that Steward called “Blackpoll style.” He went for the Death Rider a short time later, but Castagnoli got the Ricola Bomb for a near fall. They traded counters and Umino hit a Death Rider for the win.

The fans booed Umino’s win.

WINNER: Shota Umino via pinfall in 14:00. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: I thought this match was smartly wrestled. Castagnoli dominated the bulk of the action until the end with power moves and the fans enjoyed his feats of strength.

Even though they kept Umino’s offense to a minimum and it was sharp, the fans still booed him winning. It looks like NJPW is trying to find a way not to turn him heel, but at this point it feels inevitable.)

The announcers said Umino would face his mentor Moxley in the near future.

(6) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (w/Don Callis) vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII – NEVER Openweight Championship & AEW International Championship match

Takeshita took control early, but Ishii shook off some blows and mounted a comeback. Takeshita fired back and hit a release German and a sliding D for a two count. He hit a blue thunder powerbomb a short time later for a near fall. He hit a falcon arrow off the second turnbuckle a short time later for another two count.

The fans chanted for Ishii as both men regrouped. Ishii no-sold a bastard driver and a driver wheelbarrow German. Takeshita nailed him with a big clothesline, but Ishii kicked out at one. Ishii wiped out Takeshita and hit a big lariat and he kicked out at one. Both men staggered on their feet and fell and the fans applauded.

Both men grabbed each other by the neck soft and traded forearms. Takeshita finally collapsed after a big forearm. He then got up and knocked Ishii down with a big forearm. They went up top and Ishii hit a top rope Frankensteiner. Ishii hit a headbutt and a lariat. Takeshita got up, but ran right into a huge lariat for a near fall. WOW!

Ishii went for a brainbuster, but Ishii slipped out only to eat a clothesline. Ishii went for a VDBB, but Takeshita turned it into a poison rana. Ishii no-sold a knee strike. He hit an enduguri, but ran into a straight right. Takeshita then hit a falcon arrow for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita via pinfall in 14:00 to retain the NEVER Openweight Championship & AEW International Championship. (****1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was on the high end of what I was expecting, which was an all-out war between both men. I don’t know how many more times we’re going to see Ishii in the Tokyo Dome, but he delivered a fantastic performance.

Both men showed tons of fighting spirit and even though the outcome was in little doubt, Ishii found a way to make me believe he just might pull of a monumental upset.)

Rocky Romero joined the commentary team.

(7) UNITED EMPIRE (Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) vs. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) – Vacant IWGP Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks seemed content to let UE and LIJ wear each other out during the early going. The Young Bucks got involved and the pace picked up. They nailed Cobb with a double super kick and the fans applauded.

The YB set up for more bang for your buck on Hiromu, but he blocked it. He hit a Timebomb on Nick, but O-Khan broke up the pin. Cobb blocked an EVP Trigger and hit a double German suplex on The YB. United Empire had Matt isolated, but he tried to mount a comeback. He went for a superplex on Cobb, who ended up fighting him off. Takahashi went for a superplex, but he fought him off. Matt and Takahashi then worked together to hit a double superplex.

Takahashi asked Matt if he wanted to form a new team, but he nailed him with a superkick. The YB hit the EVP trigger on Naito, but O-Khan broke up the pin at the last second. The YB eventually hit the EVP Driver on O-Khan to win the match.

After the match Nick said they were going to go make love with their wives.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks via pinfall in 15:00 to win the IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championships. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was all action while it lasted and The Young Bucks played their greatest hits and dominated most of the action. They kind of ate up the other two teams, as they didn’t stand out much at all.

The Young Bucks talked trash the whole matrix which was pretty funny, as the mics picked it all up. The fans really weren’t into the action even though it was quite good while it lasted.)

Jack Perry came out wearing his black goat mask to face Yota Tsuji. Tsuji wore the same attire as he did at Wrestle Kingdom 19.

(8) YOTA TSUJI vs. JACK PERRY – IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match

Perry hit a dive into Tsuji’s back and he went crashing into the guardrail. I cringed when I saw that give how many injuries I’ve seen in the past when that move is performed near a guardrail. Tsuji went for the Marlowe Crash early, but Perry blocked it. Perry controlled the action for several minutes until Tsuji suddenly slammed him into the mat and hit a curb stomp.

Tsuji hit a splash fly off the turnbuckles for a near fall and the fans applauded. He charged at Perry, who nailed him with the Glass Jaw and both men were down. They got up and traded blows. Perry shoved Tsuji at the ref. Tsuji stopped short and Perry hit a low blow. He then hit an Angle Slam variation for a near fall. Tsuji eventually hit the Gene Blast off the ropes out of nowhere for the win.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji in 11:00 to retain the IWGP Global heavyweight championship. (**1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was really dull. The crowd came alive for some moments during the match, but this felt really flat overall. I wasn’t expecting a great match, but this never clicked.)

(9) KENNY OMEGA vs. GABE KIDD

Gabe Kidd made his entrance and revealed he was wearing tights with the NJPW logo. Kenny Omega came out next to a new theme and an entrance inspired by a videogame. The fans booed Omega when he was in control during the early going. This was really physical and Kidd turned the tide and suplexed himself and Omega over the top to the floor.

Omega fired back and hit a slingshot splash to regain the upper hand. They battled on the apron and Kidd set up for a powerbomb, but Omega hit a backdrop and he crashed off the ropes, hit the apron, and then to the floor. Omega lifted Kidd and power bombed him over the guardrail through a table.

Charlton pointed out the official was an AEW ref and he was letting Kidd continue. Kidd came up bleeding. Several people and the ref checked on Kidd and Kenny wiped them out with a flip dive over the guardrail. That was insane.

Omega sold his hip after landing. He asked for help in Japanese and then shoved the Young Lion away for being too slow. Charlton said he doesn’t have power here to get things quick like he does in AEW.

Kidd fired back and wiped Omega out with a chair to the back. He wiped his own blood on his face and chest before getting Omega with the chair again. Kidd suplexed Omega through a table a short time later. He took a broken piece of the table and slammed it over Omega’s head and Connors and Maloney celebrated at ringside. Omega came up bleeding as well.

Omega drove Kidd into a pile of chairs back inside the ring. Omega went up top, but Kidd cut him off and hit a vertical suplex. They traded unprotected chair shots to the head. Kidd finally put his hands up to block one of them from Omega. Both men glared at each other and began trading strikes. Red Shoes took over as the ref with Remsburgh still down from Omega’s dive.

They had a tremendous exchange and Omega hit a V-Trigger, but Kidd fired back with a huge lariat and both men were down as the fans fired up. Omega sent Kidd to the floor and hit Rise of the Terminator. Kidd hit a super dragon suplex a short time later and the fans gasped.

Omega hit a big V-Trigger, but he couldn’t lift Kidd up for a V Trifger and he sold his abdomen. Kidd countered another One-Winged Angel attempt and got an abdominal Stretch and the fans roared.

Omega got the ropes. A short time later Kidd hit a piledriver for a near fall and one fans applauded again. Kidd hit a Tiger Driver and a piledriver, but Omega got his foot on the bottom rope at the last second.

Omega hit a flurry of offense capped by a V-Trigger and Kidd kicked out at one. Omega hit a Kamigoye. He then hit the One-winged Angel for the win.

WINNER: Kenny Omega via pinfall in 31:00. (*****)

Tanahashi was shown in tears at ringside on Japanese commentary after the match.

(Radican’s Analysis: What an incredible match. They played up the interpromotional aspects of the match during the early going. This match played out perfectly as it was clear from before the bell even rang that Kidd was going to take the fight to Omega and they were going to bring the best out of each other.

The crowd booed Omega and got behind Kidd and the atmosphere was incredible as the crowd just got lost in the war that both men waged as the match went on. This match is the perfect example of how to get someone over while losing. Kidd gave Omega absolutely everything he had before falling short.)

(10) ZACK SABRE JR. vs. RICOCHET – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

Ricochet nailed Kidd with a running boot when he got onto the apron during his entrance. He hit the Sasuke Special to the floor and a springboard 450 inside the ring for a near fall. Sabre fired back and tripped Ricochet into the ropes. He then nailed him with a kick to the head.

Ricochet got on a roll and he hit a big clothesline for a two count. Ricochet shook off an ankle lock attempt and hit a big knee lift. He then hit a DVD variation for a two count. Ricochet went for the spirit gun but Sabre ducked it. He hit a big PK a short time later. Ricochet got on the offensive and hit a suplex in the ring. He held on and hit one on the apron. He continued to hold on where he hit third one on the floor.

Sabre and Ricochet went up top. Sabre hit a super Zach Driver. Sabre tried to put Ricochet in a submission blender, but he managed to get his foot on the bottom rope. Ricochet fired back and hit a SSP off the top for a two count. He follow up with a spinning sit out slam for a two count.

Ricochet went back up top and missed a 630. Sabre nailed him with a PK and a Zack Driver for a near fall. Sabre worked over Ricochet and got a double arm submission. Ricochet yelled out and he used his leg for extra leverage on Ricochet’s top arm and he immediately submitted.

WINNER: Zack Saber Jr via submission in 21:00 to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight championship. (****1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a really good main event. Their styles certainly clashed, but in a good way with Sabre working submissions and strikes and Ricochet relying on his high flying. They certainly did a good job of following a classic. Ricochet didn’t play up the heel aspects of his character, which was interesting.)

Sabre got on the mic and said he loves the company and he said the figure of NJPW is orange in reference to his colors. He also put over the future of TMDK.

Charlton apologized for his commentary earlier and said he got lost in the heat of the moment.

Sabre went up the ramp with TMDK and fireworks went off as the show ended.

