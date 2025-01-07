NJPW announces multiple matches for New Beginning in Osaka including Young Bucks return to Japan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced multiple matches for New Beginning in Osaka in Osaka, Japan. The show will be headlined by IWGP World Hvt. Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hirooki Goto. Goto earned a shot at the title by winning the NJPW Ranbo match on the Wrestle Kingdom 19 pre-show.

Other matches of note include IWGP Global Hvt. Champion YOTA Tsuji vs. Gabe Kidd and IWGP World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks returning to Japan to face L.I.J. of Hirmomu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito.

The rest of the card announced so far, which will air on NJPW World in English and Spanish, has the following matches announced so far: