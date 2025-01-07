Konosuke Takeshita signs deal with NJPW, NJPW owner comments on length of contract

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Konosuke Takeshita revealed during his backstage comments after Wrestle Dynasty on Jan. 5 that he was affiliated with NJPW, DDT, and AEW. NJPW confirmed his announcement on their website.

NJPW owner Takaaki Kidani commented on the deal in an interview with Tokyo Sports. “I think it’s a one-year contract to start with, but there aren’t many matches in AEW,” said Kidani. “If he wants to be the main wrestler for New Japan, that could actually happen. I think it would be fine for him to go back and forth. There are quite a few wrestlers like that.” (Google Translate)