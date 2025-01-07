VIP PODCAST 1/7 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-7-2007): WWE New Year’s Revolution PPV Roundtable discussing Triple H’s injury in DX vs. Rated RKO match, Cena vs. Umaga, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our WWE New Year’s Revolution PPV PPV Roundtable from Jan. 7, 2007. PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell joined PWTorch editor Wade Keller to discuss the event including Triple H’s injury in DX vs. Rated RKO match, John Cena vs. Umaga in the main event, and the rest of the card.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO