AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/8): Keller’s report on Casino Gaunlet, return of Kenny Omega, MJF appearance, Lashley vs. Briscoe, Ospeay vs. Matthews

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 8, 2025

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. AT F&M BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,171 tickets had been distributed as of earlier this week. The arena has a capacity of 6,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened cold, without The Pointer Sisters’ theme song, with a camera panning the audience as Excalibur introduced the show. He said Tony Schiavone was on assignment, but he was joined by Ian Riccaboni instead along with Matt Menard. He hyped the return of Kenny Omega.

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. BUDDY MATTHEWS

As Ospreay made his entrance, they showed a clip from the Continental Classic of Ospreay vs. Brody King and Kyle Fletcher vs. Ospreay three days later at World’s. End followed Kazuchika Okada beating Ospreay in the final. Excalibur said the intensity of this match is so elevated because Ospreay bounced Matthews’s partner, Brody, from the tournament on Christmas night. Matthews then made his entrance. They clips of Matthews winning matches last year as they touted how effective a singles wrestler he is.

The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. They battled back and forth at a fast pace from the start. Matthews landed a flip dive at ringside and then a top rope meteora for a near fall at 7:00. Ospreay went for an OsCutter, but Matthews blocked it and tossed Ospreay onto the announce desk. The ref checked on him. Excalibur noted it’s a solid oak desk. Matthews barked and then landed a running kick to Ospreay. Excalibur noted that Brody wrestled in Japan at WrestleDynasty over the weekend and thus wasn’t at Dynamite. Ospreay came back with an OsCutter off the barricade at ringside at 9:00.

Ospreay hit another series of moves. Fans chanted “Fight Forever!” briefly. Matthews made a comeback with rapid-fire strikes and then delivered a lift-and-drop kick to the back of his head followed by a stomp for a near fall at 12:00. Ospreay bumped on top of his head as he took the stomp.Ospreay floated over Matthews and landed a Styles Clash for a near fall. Ospreay followed with a Hidden Blade as soon as Matthews sat up and got a three count.

WINNER: Ospreay in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I liked that they showed highlights of Matthews winning past matches as he made his way to the ring and the context of Ospreay having defeated Matthews’s partner Brody in the Continental Classic, but it’d be good to see AEW plan for this match a month ahead and give him a signature win or two including on Dynamite to make Ospreay’s back-and-forth battle and eventual win mean more.)

-Ospreay told Matthews afterward he’s admired him from afar. He said he’s now wrestled both King and Matthews and they don’t need a leader. He said they can do it by themselves. He said he could see tag gold in their futures or even singles gold. Matthews stood and listened. He said if he ever needs a man in his corner, “Buddy, I’m your guy.” He offered a hand shake. Matthews accept it and patted him on the chest.

(Keller’s Analysis: Seems like a babyface turn for Matthews along with a writing off of Malakai Black and the House of the Black from AEW)

-Excalibur threw to a highlights of Wrestle Dynasty in Japan on Sunday including Jack Perry, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara, Konosuke Takeshita, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Claudio Castagnoli, Mercedes Moné, and others. Mercedes said everyone can call her “four-belts Moné.” The Bucks said they don’t know when they’ll return to Dynamite but they might return soon and maybe they’ll bring the IWGP Tag Team Titles with them. They closed with Omega leaning back after his match, still bloodied, saying, “What’s next? Yeah, I’m back.”

-Private Party came out onto the stage to their entrance theme. They were partying with some women who had drinks in their hands. He said they want to celebrate their latest successful defense. MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin interrupted. He said he’s the one who invented partying like that. He toasted them on their recent win. Lashley then, in an ominous tone, toasted them taking the titles from Private Party. He poured out his drink and made his way to the ring.

(2) BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP, Shelton Benjamin) vs. MARK BRISCOE

Announced Matches & Other Notes