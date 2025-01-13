News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix Flashback (11-15-2017): Shane McMahon’s pep talk, Stephanie-Kurt Angle segment, return of Triple H, end of James Ellsworth era, more (95 min.)

January 13, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 15, 2017 Mailbag episode. Topics included:

NEW TOPICS…

  • Survivor Series Official Preview & Predictions
  • An evaluation of Raw and Smackdown including Shane McMahon’s pep talk
  • The Stephanie McMahon-Kurt Angle segment
  • The return of Triple H
  • A.J. Styles and Daniel Bryan’s promo about Brock Lesnar
  • Thoughts on the end of James Ellsworth in WWE
  • NXT Takeover preview

MMA TOPICS…

  • Jack Swagger signing with Bellator and possible fellow pro wrestler opponents
  • Conor McGregor incident at Bellator
  • Anderson Silva drug test
  • UFC & Belator reviews & previews

