VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix Flashback (11-15-2017): Shane McMahon’s pep talk, Stephanie-Kurt Angle segment, return of Triple H, end of James Ellsworth era, more (95 min.)

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 15, 2017 Mailbag episode. Topics included:

NEW TOPICS…

Survivor Series Official Preview & Predictions

An evaluation of Raw and Smackdown including Shane McMahon’s pep talk

The Stephanie McMahon-Kurt Angle segment

The return of Triple H

A.J. Styles and Daniel Bryan’s promo about Brock Lesnar

Thoughts on the end of James Ellsworth in WWE

NXT Takeover preview

MMA TOPICS…

Jack Swagger signing with Bellator and possible fellow pro wrestler opponents

Conor McGregor incident at Bellator

Anderson Silva drug test

UFC & Belator reviews & previews

