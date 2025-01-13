VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix Flashback (11-15-2017): Shane McMahon’s pep talk, Stephanie-Kurt Angle segment, return of Triple H, end of James Ellsworth era, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 15, 2017 Mailbag episode. Topics included:
NEW TOPICS…
- Survivor Series Official Preview & Predictions
- An evaluation of Raw and Smackdown including Shane McMahon’s pep talk
- The Stephanie McMahon-Kurt Angle segment
- The return of Triple H
- A.J. Styles and Daniel Bryan’s promo about Brock Lesnar
- Thoughts on the end of James Ellsworth in WWE
- NXT Takeover preview
MMA TOPICS…
- Jack Swagger signing with Bellator and possible fellow pro wrestler opponents
- Conor McGregor incident at Bellator
- Anderson Silva drug test
- UFC & Belator reviews & previews
