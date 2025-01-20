WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, January 20, 2025
Where: Dallas, Tex. at American Airlines Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,424 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,864. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
- Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective
- Lyra Valkyria to return as first Women’s Intercontinental Champion
- Sami Zayn to speak
- JBL to appear
- Jey Uso to appear
- New Day to return to action
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (1/13): Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria to crown Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Priest vs. Balor in Street Fight, Gable vs. Penta, Sheamus vs. Kaiser, plus Gunther, Ripley, Punk
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker dead at age 90
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.