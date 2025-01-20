WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, January 20, 2025

Where: Dallas, Tex. at American Airlines Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,424 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,864. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

Lyra Valkyria to return as first Women’s Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn to speak

JBL to appear

Jey Uso to appear

New Day to return to action

