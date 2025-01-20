WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (1/20): Mysterio-Owens-Cody segment, Tiffy Time on the March, Jacob Fatu mic work, Belair in Tag Division

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Smackdown moved us closer to the Royal Rumble, closer to the ladder match that will decide the future of the WWE! With Kevin Owens on a rampage and Cody Rhodes chomping at the bit for a fight, the stage is set for something rancorous and violent. Smackdown was a great show, with some outstanding wrestling hampered by sluggish pacing in a few places. However, the Hits far outweighed the Misses. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve Missed.

HITS

REY MYSTERIO, KEVIN OWENS, AND THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE: Incredible segments with these three bookended the show, with an opening segment setting a furious tone and offering a bad omen for what was to come. Randy Orton may be the Legend Killer, but Kevin Owens killed a legend on Friday night! It was audacious, setting KO against Rey Mysterio in his hometown. But it guaranteed heat when KO went for the Piledriver once the match ended. For me, KO continues to be the most interesting antagonist working in WWE. I intentionally avoided using the word ‘heel’, as KO is a heel in behavior only, not motivation. He’s got the right motivations but the wrong execution. Even still, he is everybody who has ever wanted to break bad in the quest for righteousness. Seeing Cody Rhodes come to the defense of his longtime friend was predictable but exciting nonetheless. It was a great move to have KO open and close the show, showing how much faith HHH has in KO to be the foil to his champion.

PIPER NIVEN AND B-FAB SHOW-OFF: Every time I see B-Fab, I get excited. Then, once I hear the fire in her voice, I get even more pumped! That fire within comes across as authenticity, as a gritty realness that makes you believe she is more than a performer. Like Michin, who came to her rescue, B-Fab represents a portion of the fanbase that deserves to have equal representation. These performers look and sound different, and that is a good thing! Continuing Piper Niven’s role as a monster heel doesn’t yet feel stale, but they need to have new life ready to inject should she need it.

FATU ON THE MIC: Jacob Fatu showed the world just who he is. Fatu showed us that it’s not just Bron Breakker who has a dog in him. Fatu’s got that dog, and he’s got a bone to pick with anybody who has ever doubted him. This was a masterclass in character work, proving why Fatu as a performer needs to be at the center of WWE’s plans moving forward. He is the real deal. He is the main event. He is your WrestleMania headliner for years to come. It’s clear they see it, as he has been getting more screen time and more time on the mic. I’m just glad we are all getting to see what so many have known for so long: nobody else is doing it like Jacob Fatu. This leading into a promised feud with Braun Strowman was icing on the richest cake imaginable. Pure magic!

TIFFY TIME MARCHES ON: With a darkened look, Tiffany Stratton defended her title for the first time. While we knew Bayley wasn’t going to win, the story told within the ring itself played out like a real contest. There were flashes of brilliance by both performers, and there were moments that seemed like Stratton was about to lose her gold. As we have seen before, there is surprisingly good chemistry between these two wrestlers, and I hope this isn’t the last dance we see between the two.

MISSES

JAX AND BELAIR IN TAG OBLIVION: While it’s nice to see gold on the waists of both Naomi and Bianca Belair, it’s time for Bianca to drop the belt and return to singles combat. She shines most gloriously in one-on-one contests, especially when she has nowhere left to turn except deeper into her internal reservoir of strength. Jax also needs to find her way out of tag matches, as I fear she will be lost in that division after having an excellent run as WWE Women’s Champion. This isn’t to throw shade at Naomi or Candice LeRae as the partners of Belair and Jax, respectively. It’s simply to say I believe Jax and Belair, in particular, are suffering the further they remain ensconced in the tag division. Move them out. It’s time!