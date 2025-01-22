VIP PODCAST 1/22 – The Fix Flashback (12-13-2017): Cena’s rapper gimmick, Top Ten of WrestleMania Era, Jericho-Omega prospects, Reigns-Samoa Joe on Raw, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 13, 2017 episode covering these topics:
CURRENT EVENTS
- The Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega match and hype
- New Japan Tag League Finals
- ROH Final Battle preview
- Clash of Champions preview
- WWE Smackdown analysis.
- WWE Raw including the Roman Reigns-Samoa Joe angle and Braun Strowman vs. Kane
MAILBAG
- Ranking the Top Ten Superstars and Best In-Ring Performers of the WrestleMania Years
- John Cena’s rapper gimmick
- Broken Man so far
- And more
MMA TOPICS
- Preview and Review of latest UFC and Belabor events
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.