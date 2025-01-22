News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/22 – The Fix Flashback (12-13-2017): Cena’s rapper gimmick, Top Ten of WrestleMania Era, Jericho-Omega prospects, Reigns-Samoa Joe on Raw, more (122 min.)

January 22, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 13, 2017 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS

  • The Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega match and hype
  • New Japan Tag League Finals
  • ROH Final Battle preview
  • Clash of Champions preview
  • WWE Smackdown analysis.
  • WWE Raw including the Roman Reigns-Samoa Joe angle and Braun Strowman vs. Kane

MAILBAG

  • Ranking the Top Ten Superstars and Best In-Ring Performers of the WrestleMania Years
  • John Cena’s rapper gimmick
  • Broken Man so far
  • And more

MMA TOPICS

  • Preview and Review of latest UFC and Belabor events

