VIP PODCAST 1/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-22-2007) – WWE Smackdown review with Caldwell & Roe talking “one of the most boring promos ever” with Mr. Kennedy, Miz vs. Kane, Batista, JBL (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe discussing that week’s WWE Smackdown including “one of the most boring promos ever” to kick off the show featuring Mr. Kennedy, whether John Cena vs. Batista is a dream match given how flat Batista had become, JBL’s commentary pulling from history and presenting the Word of the Day “obduracy” on commentary, The Miz vs. Kane, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO