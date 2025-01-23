AEW Collision Ratings Report (1/18): Viewership and key demo data for Maximum Carnage episode compared to a year ago, ten-week averages, 7-day delayed viewership totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday night’s (1/18) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 342,000 viewers, compared to 337,000 the prior week and the 345,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 290,000. Excluding the episodes that went up against WWE Survivor Series and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (so adding in the Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 episodes), that ten week average is 318,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 441,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 408,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.10 rating, compared to 0.09 and 0.09 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.08. (The ten-week average skipping the two episodes that went up against WWE specials, the average is 0.09.)

One year ago, it drew a a 0.12 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.12.

The announced matches and segments included…

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Christopher Daniels

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron

Death Riders & Learning Tree vs. Rated FTR & Powerhouse Hobbs

ADDITIONAL KEY DATA

The Jan. 4 episode drew 345,000 live and same-night viewers. When the full 7-day viewership was tallied, the total was 421,000.

The prior 7-day viewership tallies were 330,000 (12/28), 352,000 (12/21), 330,000 (12/14), 352,000 (12/7), and 198,000 (11/30).

When Collision’s live viewership dropped up against WWE specials on Nov. 30 (Survivor Series) and Dec. 14 (SNME), the 7-day viewership increase has been 84,000 and 54,000 respectively. The average otherwise in November and December was 78,000. So typical AEW Collision viewers who watch WWE instead on Saturday night don’t catch up on Collision on delay in larger than usual numbers, which points toward the idea that many AEW Collision viewers not only prefer WWE specials, but don’t value Collision enough to watch it on delay if they miss it or got their “Saturday night pro wrestling fix” and don’t schedule time to watch more wrestling later.

