WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025

Where: Austin, Tex. at Moody Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,635 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 16,223 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

L.A. Knight vs. Tama Tonga

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly

