FREE PODCAST 1/23 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell talk TNA Impact going head-to-head with Raw on Mondays, Russo’s latest comments, Rumble preview, listener questions (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to the Jan. 29, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell to discuss the possibility of TNA going to Monday nights as soon as March 1 including the mixed signals regarding whether it’s final yet. Also, Vince Russo makes news with his comments again, plus reaction to last night’s Impact including content analysis and ratings analysis, Royal Rumble talk, and a variety of questions from listeners.

