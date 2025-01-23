FREE PODCAST 1/23 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Meyers discuss Fiend signing contract in blood, final Rumble hype, Big E oiling himself up, Lacey tearing up, on-site correspondent, callers (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (1-24-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Mike Meyers to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including Big E oiling himself up, The Fiend signs contract for Daniel Bryan strap match in blood, final Royal Rumble hype including assessing any hints of Rumble contenders, Lacey Evans emotional promo, and more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent from Dallas, Tex. with details on the Bryan-Fiend dark match after Smackdown and other live notes.

