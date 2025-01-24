VIP PODCAST 1/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Dynamite review, merits of face/heel dynamic, Hurt Business, MJF-Jarrett, NXT review, Mailbag on 50 year olds, Southern wrestling, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
CURRENT EVENTS
- A thorough review of and discussion about AEW Dynamite including some sub-topics:
- Hurt Syndicate and the merits of the heel-face dynamic in pro wrestling and whether they should be slotted now as babyfaces to align with fans cheering them
- Was this a rebound week for Jeff Jarrett and MJF?
- A review of NXT
MAILBAG
- A comparison between the number of 50+ year olds wrestling in WWE and AEW and how the context and usage matters
- Why hasn’t Kenny Omega addressed Jon Moxley and his AEW World Title since his return?
- Why does AEW continue to draw strong PPV numbers despite a drop in TV viewership?
- Why has Adam Copeland gone with a one syllable name after saying he regretted that “Edge” was hard for fans to chant?
- Will the perception of Dave Meltzer’s AEW bias affect his reporting going forward?
- What is Southern Wrestling and is it bad for AEW to give off that vibe?
- How would a pro wrestling booker have booked some specific key big UFC fights over the years?
