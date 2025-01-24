VIP PODCAST 1/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Dynamite review, merits of face/heel dynamic, Hurt Business, MJF-Jarrett, NXT review, Mailbag on 50 year olds, Southern wrestling, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

CURRENT EVENTS

A thorough review of and discussion about AEW Dynamite including some sub-topics: Hurt Syndicate and the merits of the heel-face dynamic in pro wrestling and whether they should be slotted now as babyfaces to align with fans cheering them Was this a rebound week for Jeff Jarrett and MJF?

A review of NXT

MAILBAG

A comparison between the number of 50+ year olds wrestling in WWE and AEW and how the context and usage matters

Why hasn’t Kenny Omega addressed Jon Moxley and his AEW World Title since his return?

Why does AEW continue to draw strong PPV numbers despite a drop in TV viewership?

Why has Adam Copeland gone with a one syllable name after saying he regretted that “Edge” was hard for fans to chant?

Will the perception of Dave Meltzer’s AEW bias affect his reporting going forward?

What is Southern Wrestling and is it bad for AEW to give off that vibe?

How would a pro wrestling booker have booked some specific key big UFC fights over the years?

