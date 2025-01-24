FREE PODCAST 1/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #316 (1-14-95) including WCW’s relationship with NJPW, WWF Raw tapings with William Shatner, booking the ‘95 Rumble, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #316 of the PWTorch including WCW and New Japan re-upping their partnership, NJPW runs the Tokyo Dome, WWF tapes Raw with William Shatner in Bret Hart’s corner, which surprise free agents Alex and Patrick would add to the 1995 Royal Rumble, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO