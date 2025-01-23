TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/23): Lilly’s report on Fraxiom vs. The Rascalz, Hardys vs. Moose & JDC

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 23, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS AT BOEING CENTER AT TECH POINT

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of Genesis.

-Gia Miller interviewed Santino Marella in the parking lot. He said there would be surprises tonight.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-The new TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry, came to the ring for a promo. He thanked the fans and said he would be a fighting champion. Santino came out. He announced that Hendry would face Matt Cardona tonight. Cardona walked to the stage and exchanged words with Hendry.

-Digital Exclusive: Eric Young confronted Josh Alexander backstage and asked if he was just going to quit and leave after all he had accomplished.

-Eric and Steve Maclin had a backstage discussion. Eric said that Alexander was worth saving. Maclin said that Alexander tried to end Eric’s career, and they didn’t owe him anything. Alexander walked in and thanked them for everything. Eric shook his hand, but Maclin didn’t. [c]

-Gia Miller went to interview Nic Nemeth, but Ryan Nemeth came out of the door. Nic eventually came out and said he would address San Antonio.

(1) MASHA SLAMOVICH & DANI LUNA & JODY THREAT vs. ROSEMARY & ASH BY ELEGANCE & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (w/The Concierge)

Cora Jade from NXT came out and delivered an envelope to Masha. It contained a photo of Masha with a red X through it. Ash used the distraction to roll up Dani Luna for the pin.

WINNERS: Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance & Rosemary

Josh Alexander and the Northern Armory came to the ring for a promo. Alexander thanked TNA for the opportunity to speak. He said he wanted to talk about the good times in TNA. He said it was time to step away from TNA. He talked about the talent that he saw in the Northern Armory, and he encouraged them to do things the right way. They said he can’t leave, and they attacked him. Eric Young ran in for the save. Eric challenged the Armory to face himself and Alexander next week.

(2) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. MOOSE & JDC

Towards the end, Matt pulled JDC off the apron and gave him a Twist of Fate on the outside. Jeff gave Moose a Swanton Bomb and got the pin.

WINNERS: Matt & Jeff Hardy

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera. The arena went dark, and a video played with the number 23 and “it’s just a number.” Hannifan noted that today is January 23rd. [c]

-Sami Callihan cut a promo in the ring. He said he was sick of the mind games about 23 and told them to get out there. Steph De Lander walked to the ring with the TNA Digital Media Title belt. She said she was 23. She said she got the title in the divorce. She introduced her boyfriend. Mance Warner appeared and attacked Sami. Warner hit Sami with the title belt. Mance and Steph kissed.

-Ariana Grace sat in with the commentary team.

(3) AXIOM & NATHAN FRAZER vs. THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) – TNA World Tag Team Title match

Towards the end, the Rascalz hit a blockbuster on Axiom for a near fall. Wes Lee got on the apron and caused a distraction. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe interfered and attacked Wentz. Frazer hit a Phoenix splash on Trey. Axiom got the pin.

WINNERS: Axiom & Nathan Frazer

-Mike Santana came to the ring for a promo. He was interrupted by the returning Mustafa Ali, who barely acknowledged Santana. He announced that he was starting a campaign to become the next TNA World Champion.

-Security knocked on Tessa Blanchard’s door and told her it was her time. [c]

-Tessa Blanchard did her entrance and cut a promo on the stage. She said her family’s legacy started in San Antonio. Tully Blanchard was shown in the audience. She insulted the sports teams and the Alamo. She was booed heavily by everyone except three guys in the front row with planted “I’m a Tessa Blanchard Guy” signs. She said she answers to no one.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt showed a Tale of the Tape.

-Frankie Kazarian joined the commentary team.

-Matt Cardona did his ring entrance, followed by Joe Hendry.

(4) JOE HENDRY (c) vs. ‘THE COMPLETE” MATT CARDONA – TNA World Title match

This one went through a commercial break. Cardona accidentally decked the referee. Hendry gave Cardona a pop-up powerbomb, but the referee was down. Cardona gave Hendry a low blow. Cardona went to ringside and took the belt. John Layfield gave Cardona a clothesline. Hendry and Layfield stared at each other. Layfield left back through the crowd. Cardona hit Hendry with the title belt. A second referee came out, but Hendry kicked out of the pin attempt. Cardona tried to hit Hendry with the title belt, but Hendry gave Cardona the Standing Ovation and got the pin.

WINNER: Joe Hendry