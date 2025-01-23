United Japan Pro Wrestling announces it is an officially incorporated organization

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

United Japan Pro Wrestling (UJPW) is now an officially incorporated organization as announced at a press conference held in Japan on Jan. 20.

UJPW formed in late 2024 and is comprised of multiple promotions in Japan including NJPW, Stardom, NOAH, AJPW, Big Japan, Dragongate, DDT, and others. The legal designation of the industry group is meant to strengthen its governance and enhance its public transparency. It also allows for “more freedom in the scope of UJPW, while maintaining that commercial activity is not a core goal of the association, which is a non-profit organization.”

DDT founder Sanshiro Takagi, who serves as the chairman of UJPW led the meeting and noted the seven requirements of joining the organization include:

an organization to be a regularly running, active promotion in Japan.

to be a legally recognised company

to have at least one contracted wrestler working for them

to have annual revenue of at least 50 million Yen

to have been established for at least two years

to have a corporate compliance system in place for wrestlers and staff

to share in a vision of betterment for the pro-wrestling space at large even in competition with other members.

Takagi said a “road map” had been established for more groups to join the organzation in the future with the annual revenue and contracted wrestlers distinctions being waved.

He went on to detail the broader vision of UJPW, which includes the four central goals of the group, Takagi said, started with introducing more people to professional wrestling and ‘elevating its status in society.’ In elevating social status, a core tenet will be charitable activities, such as the support for Noto earthquake survivors expressed in the last year.

Introduce more people to professional wrestling

Elevate wrestling’s status in society.

-A core tenet of this goal will be charitable activities. Takagi mentioned the support for the Noto earthquake from the organization in the last year.

Introduce the world to the “unique culture of Japanese professional wrestling”and use that drive more people to travel to Japan

“expand the marketplace’’ of wrestling in Japan and attempt to double its current size within the next decade

Takagi ended the press conference by stating that the immediate goals for the group will be “to see further strengthening and regular meetings with the Japanese government” as well as overseeing “collaboration between member organizations on policies for health and safety of wrestlers.”

UJPW ran two events in 2024 in May and June.

Several wrestlers spoke after the press conference detailing their expectations for the future of UJPW:

NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi:

“I fell in love with pro-wrestling at a young age, and have been driven and energised it for all that time. Wherever they may be, the knowledge of people fighting for them is something that inspires so many. I’m on my final countdown right now, but I hope that perhaps I can make appearances in the other members of this association before I retire.”

Cyberfight’s Narihiro Takeda:

“Tanahashi said that he would like to wrestle in the other members of this association, so on behalf of Cyberfight i would like to facilitate that, as well as gladly discuss any ideas and contribute where we can.”

Dragongate’s Ryo Naito:

“Wrestling has supported the best fans in Japan for 70 years, but there are still a lot of people who have a negative image of pro-wrestling. One of the missions of this association is to remove all the barriers to pro-wrestling and take away any negative or intimidating impression that wrestling has. Wrestlers and staff have an important responsibility to take to heart, including for a smaller organization like Dragongate to grow the image of pro-wrestling among the populace, and to make it a stable and attractive industry in which to work. ”

NJPW’s Shota Umino:

“We have had All Together events up to now, and I would love to further the pro-wrestling space in the future, as well as to do whatever I can through pro-wrestling to support the people of Japan. I hope we’re pro-active as a group and work together to bring people strength, especially in the wake of disasters or other challenges the country may face.”

Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani:

“This June I will turn 65. I first encountered pro-wrestling in junior high, so 50 years now. I didn’t enjoy my life in school back then, and didn’t have much to look forward to. But what drove me to go on to do what I did in life came in large part, maybe the most part from Antonio Inoki. Pro-Wrestling culture, inspiration, entertainment is something that I dearly hope can be brought to inspire more people, and that’s why I’m proud to be here today.”

Stardom’s Hanako:

“I’m only two years in to my career, but I’m well aware that I represent the future of the industry. I’m very proud in the knowledge that Japanese wrestling, and Japanese women’s wrestling is the best int he world, and I hope that UJPW can help make the whole world aware of that fact.”