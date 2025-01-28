5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (1-29-2020): Priest vs. Dijakovic, plus Balor, Purrazzo, Riddle, Dunne, Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S NXT ON USA REPORT

JANUARY 29, 2020

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on highlights of recent NXT matches. That bump Adam Cole took on Walter’s chop was insane. Then it shifted into Dusty Rhodes talking years ago about great tag teams of the past and how the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament can establish teams of the future. They showed Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne standing opposite of the Grizzled Young Veterans with the Dusty tournament trophy between them.

-They went to Mauro, Phoenix, and Nigel at the announce desk. Mauro acknowledged what happened to Phoenix’s husband. Her voice cracked as she said she wanted to be by her husband’s side after his return was ruined by Randy Orton’s actions. She said Adam (her husband, “Edge”) told her to be at NXT this week. “That’s what we do, we show up,” she said. “So Mauro, Nigel, let’s do this.”

(1) FINN BALOR vs. TRENT SEVEN

Finn Balor made his ring entrance first. Mauro talked about Balor putting his hands on Johnny Gargano, his scheduled opponent at Takeover Portland, at Takeover Worlds Collide. Mauro talked about the history of Gargano and Balor. He said Balor didn’t like that Seven and Bate came to Gargano’s aid. As Seven walked out, they cut to footage from last night outside of the Performance Center. Seven was talking to WWE.com when Balor shoved his car door against him, grabbed his throat, and issued threats that he’d leave him the way he left Gargano lying. Balor left as Trent gasped for air and grabbed his throat. Nigel said he has a bruised larynx.

When Seven entered the ring, he rolled under the bottom rope. Balor slidekicked him to the floor before the bell. Balor then stomped away at him. When the bell rang a minute later, Balor attacked aggressively. Mauro said setting aside Balor’s attitude, his fluidity and technique shows why he was the longest reigning champion in NXT history and the inaugural Universal Champion. Nigel said he displayed that as the Prince in Japan before all of that, too. Balor beat down Seven including a chop to the throat right before they cut to their first break. [c]

They stayed with the action on split-screen. Balor continued to methodically work over Seven until Seven surprised Balor with a sidekick to the chest. Balor got up first and avoided a charging Seven, who went face-first into the second turnbuckle. Balor scored a two count, then settled into a chinlock. [c]

Seven made a comeback after the break including a DDT to counter a telegraphed Balor back bodydrop. Seven landed hard chops to the chest, a snap half nelson suplex, a backfist, and a hard clothesline for a near fall. He landed a topé at ringside and then climbed to the top rope. He was winded and clutched his throat as he did it. Balor recovered and knocked him off the top rope. Seven crashed to the mat. Balor threw him into the middle turnbuckle, then charged with a dropkick. He followed with his Coup de Grace and his 1960 DDT for the win. Balor looked into the hard camera afterward and warned Gargano that he’s coming for him.

WINNER: Balor in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Strong performance from Balor being ruthless and intense, and good use of Trent Seven essentially in the Kassius Ohno role.)

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne backstage about their Dusty Rhodes Cup finals. Riddle said, with a sly grin, that when Dunne looked at him, he can see the love and care in his eyes, so tonight they’ll make history. Dunne was intense and his eyes conveyed no such love. Dunne cut a serious promo. Riddle said he’s a little extreme, but when they celebrate, everyone will see Dunne is the life of the party.

-The announcers threw to a video on Dakota Kai turning heel on Tegan Nox at Takeover WarGames, and then their brawl at Takeover Worlds Collide last weekend. [c]

(2) SHOTZI BLACKHEART vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

Blackheart drove out in a mini-tank. Mauro said she is “tanking care of business.” A graphic noted that Chelsea Green makes her NXT debut tonight, as part of the Robert Stone Brand. Mauro talked about Purrazo joining the WWE Performance Center in the summer of 2018, then traveling the world, and now making it to “the black and gold proving ground that is the NXT Arena.” Purazzo scored an early two count after some chain mat work. Blackheart came back with a swinging neckbreaker at 2:00. She hit a question mark kick to the head, then landed a senton splash a minute later for the win. Shotzi got back in her tank and headed back to the stage.

WINNER: Blackheart in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Shotzi overall is an intriguing addition to the women’s division making an early impact. That said, the tank looks like something every six year old kid would love to drive around in their yard.) [c]

-A highlight package aired from Takeover Worlds Collide including Imperium vs. Undisputed Era.

-Keith Lee made his ring entrance to celebrate his North American Title win last week. Fans sang his “Bask in his glory!” song. Lee soaked it up. Then came a “You deserve it!” chant. He said two months ago, he told four men he was just deciding which championship he would take first. He said with the title now on his shoulder, he’s not just the moment maker and the game change, but he is also the prophesy ender. When he was going to reveal who is next on his agenda, Damien Priest interrupted from the stage (with the full cooperation of the NXT production team, by the way).

Priest entered the ring and told Lee he really really likes taking things that are meaningful to him. He said that could mean a group of women or a priceless possession. “Either way, I usually get what I want,” he said. “And right now, what I want is that right there.” Lee said, “Doesn’t everybody.” Priest asked Lee, “What I need to know is how are you going to give that to me.” Dominik Dijakovic interrupted.

Dijakovic entered the ring and said they’ve been through their fair share of battles. He said if anyone deserves that championship, it’s him. He turned to Priest and said if anyone deserves the first title shot, it’s him, not this bootleg Marylin Manson. Priest took offense and got in Dijakovic’s face. Lee said he’s going to let them have fun with each other. As he began to leave, Dijakovic turned Lee around. Priest then turned Dijakovic back around. Lee then smiled and slid out of the ring. Priest then knocked Dijakovic with a forearm. A ref got between them and called for a bell for an impromptu match. Mauro said G.M. William Regal has just made the match official.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment that got to the point quickly, let everyone get across their personality, and led to a instant conflict and impromptu match. I’m amazed as how quickly Regal makes his decisions and conveys them to both the referee and Mauro! Lee oozes charisma and confidence. Priest is a good smug heel. Dijakovic comes across as intense, driven, and badass.)

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) DOMINIC DIJVAKOVIC vs. DAMIEN PRIEST

They fought to ringside early where Priest gave Dijakovic a Crucifix Bomb off the steps onto the edge of the ring apron. They cut to a break. [c]

Back live, Dijakovic was making a comeback against Priest. He landed a back elbow and a suplex. Priest came right back with a flatliner for a two count. Priest wound up for his arrow, but I’m amazed as how quickly Regal makes his decisions and conveys them to both the referee and Mauro! countered with a attempted Feast Your Eyes, but Priest blocked it. Dijakovic landed a chuck bomb. Priest rolled to the floor. Dijakovic springboard onto Dijakovic with an Asai Moonsault. That drew a “Mama Mia!” Back in the ring Priest caught Dijakovic on the top rope and chokeslammed him for a two count. Then he flip dove onto Dijakovic on the floor. Back in the ring, they charged at each other and hit simultaneous moves. Both went down and were slow to get up as fans chanted “NXT!”

Dijakovic lifted Priest onto his shoulders and stood on the second rope. Priest broke free and mounted Dijakovic’s shoulders and then landed an avalanche poison rana for a believable near fall. Priest set up The Reckoning, but Dijakovic escaped and then then landed Feast Your Eyes for the win.

WINNER: Dijakovic in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They fit a lot into a short match and it was really good and dramatic and well executed. I was hoping for Priest to win just to give Lee a fresh opponent and a clear-cut-heel foe to launch his title reign. Obviously, Dijakovic is a good opponent for Lee, but it feels like it’s time to move on.)

-They showed the Grizzled Young Veterans getting taped up backstage. Nigel then narrated clips of the GYV’s path to the finals. Then they went back to the GYV’s doing push-ups together.

-Kelley interviewed Tomasso Ciampa regarding Regal announcing who will face Adam Cole at Takeover Portland. Ciampa said, “At Takeover Portland, Goldy is coming home. And tonight, Daddy makes sure of it.” He looked at his pipe. [c]

-They showed the bodies of Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong laid out on pavement in the back alley. Ciampa then showed up and dropped his pipe and walked past them. Fans chanted “Psycho Killer.” Ciampa marched his way into the arena and onto the stage carrying a table. Fans chanted “Daddy’s Home!”

[HOUR TWO]

Cole walked onto the stage and asked if he thinks he can get away with jumping Undisputed Era like a coward. Ciampa said he’s the guy who never lost that NXT Title. “I’m Goldy’s Daddy!” He said he’s going to tell Cole what’s going to happen tonight. He said he’s going to walk down the aisle and get in the ring so he can whoop his ass. He said he’s going to then powerbomb him straight through the table which he set-up mid-ring. He said then at Takeover Portland he’s taking back his NXT Title “and I’m going to take back my life.” Regal stepped onto the stage and said he just met with Cole, who didn’t care whom he faced at Takeover. He said Cole has already signed the contract. Before Regal could finish, Cole yanked the contract from Regal’s hands and he said, “I got this!” Cole said he’s the NXT Champion of the World and he’s going to walk up those stairs, get in the ring, and he’s going to – at which point Cole blasted Chimp in face with the mic as Ciampa charged at him.

Cole wound up his title belt and charged, but Ciampa gave him a boot to the face. Then he powerbombed Cole through the table, just as he vowed to do. Ciampa tore off his shirt and threw it into the crowd. He had a bleeding cut on the top of his head, presumably from the mic-shot. Then he grabbed the contract and signed it. Fans chanted “Use the blood!” He did and fans cheered.

-They went to the announcers at the desk who hyped the Cole vs. Ciampa match at Takeover Portland in two weeks from Sunday, plus Balor vs. Gargano and Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair. Phoenix threw to a video package on Belair’s Rumble performance. [c]

-They cut to Jordan Devlin beating Angel Garza for the Cruiserweight Title at Worlds Collide. Nigel said he’ll fly in to NXT on USA next week.

(4) TEGAN NOX vs. DAKOTA KAI

Mauro said things are about to get turned up to 11. Nox came out first. Then footage aired of Kai’s attack on her. Then Kai came out and pointed at the screen. Knox attacked Kai with an appropriate dose of aggression at the bell. They brawled to the floor. Kai picked up a chair and tried to hit Nox. Candice LeRae came out and yanked the chair from Kai. Nox then hit Kai with her knee brace and then landed The Shiniest Wizard for the win. During the replay, Nigel put a heel spin on LeRae’s involvement.

WINNER: Nox in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: With all that build-up, that was an oddly short match. AEW’s women’s matches, though, should probably be patterned more after what was presented here.)

-They went backstage to Riddle and Dunne warming up. Then a brief recap aired of their path to the finals. [c]

(5) CHELSEA GREEN (w/Robert Stone) vs. KAYDEN CARTER

Green scored an early two count after a dropkick and matchbook cover. She whipped Carter hard into the corner turnbuckle face-first. Mauro noted Green was trained by Lance Storm and looks up to Bret Hart and Trish Stratus. She settled into a chinlock. Carter made a comeback a minute later and scored a two count after a side kick. Nigel said it’d be an embarrassed for Green if she lost. Mauro countered that it’d be an embarrassment of riches for the NXT Women’s Division. Green delivered a boot to Carter’s head, then showboated for several seconds, then went for the cover. Carter surprised her with a small package for the upset win. Mauro called it a big shock for the Robert Stone Brand. Nigel called it a disaster for the Robert Stone Brand. It was also Carter’s first NXT win. Stone consoled Green afterward.

WINNER: Green in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m curious where they go from here with both wrestlers. This seems like the start of a feud between them that ultimately Green will win, but it’s a boost for Carter even if she loses the feud. This could also be an early sign they’ve soured on Green for some reason, but that’s not my early reading based on the roll-up finish and attention given to it being an update. [c]

(6) MATT RIDDLE & PETE DUNNE vs. THE GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

The bell rang 36 minutes into the second hour. Dunne began with joint manipulation on Drake. Gibson blond-tagged in against Riddle a minute later. Gibson taking Riddle down with a clothesline after a leapfrog. Riddle fired back with rapid-fire roundkicks in the corner and then a gut-wrench suplex. He tagged Dunne back in. Drake landed a pescado over the top rope onto Dunne at ringside. Dunne held his left shoulder. Drake scored a two count back in the ring. Dunne fired back with chops to the chest while holding Drake’s hair. Gibson threw Dunne through the ropes into the ringpost shoulder-first, then they cut to a break. [c]

After the break, Riddle tagged in and worked over Gibson for a while. Gibson managed to tag out to Drake, but Riddle met him with a spear. Then he gave an interfering Gibson a Jackhammer. Dunne and Riddle double-teamed Gibson and scored a two count. Gibson took over on Riddle for a while. Dunne broke up a GYV double-team. Riddle gave Drake a dead weight bomb and a Final Flash for a near fall. Riddle gave Drake a fisherman’s buster for another two count. Dunne and Gibson did battle next. Dunne applied an anklelock. Riddle blocked an interfering Drake and applied an anklelock also. The heels powered out and they cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

Back to full screen, Drake leaped off the top rope with clothesline of Dunne on Gibson’s shoulders, but Dunn blocked it and then scored a near fall with a victory roll. Gibson tossed Drake onto Riddle on the floor. Gibson then gave Drake a top rope Pistons leap for a two count. Gibson applied an elbow lock. Gibson pulled the bottom rope out of Dunne’s reach. When Riddle tried to make the save, Drake leaped onto his back. Riddle powered up and speared Gibson with Drake on his back. All four were down and slow to get up. A minute later Dunne and Riddle did stereo finger snaps, then Riddle scored a near fall on Drake after a leaping knee. Gibson knocked Dunne off the top rope and then Drake gave Riddle a jackknife cover for a two count. Drake landed an enzuigiri. Gibson put Dunne in the electric chair. Drake then leaped through the ropes and clotheslined Dunne off of his shoulders at ringside. The crowd chanted “Holy shit!” as Mauro yelled “Mama Mia!”

Back in the ring Riddle was outnumbered and ate a running dropkick in the corner. Drake then landed a 450 splash on Riddle for a believable near fall. The GYVs set up a double-team, but Dunne entered. Riddle and Dunne each executed tombstone power slams. Then Riddle landed a moonsault onto Drake. He tagged in Dunne and set up him for a pop-up kick for a three count. Mauro said they’re on their way to Takeover Portland to challenge O’Reilly & Fish for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

WINNERS: Dunne & Riddle in 21:00 to win the Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup tournament.

-After the match, they celebrated in the ring with the big trophy. Regal joined them and applauded as confetti dropped from the rafters. Mauro said they’ve been a team for three weeks and managed to accomplish this against experienced teams in every round.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good main event. Satisfying conclusion to the tournament. I’m interested to see how far they go with these two as a team, as there’s a fun contrast in their personalities that they play off of well. Style-wise, they work well together.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: As usual, a good and steady show start to finish. You know what you’re going to get with NXT, since NXT has a real sense of what it is and how to go about their vision for their wrestlers and booking tenor. It’s reliably good, and often very good.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (1/24/2005): Orton vs. Flair headlines, plus Edge, Christian, Jericho, Michaels, Stacy Keibler, Triple H, Val Venis, Jim Ross Day

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship, Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT North American Championship, Wes Lee vs. Dion Lennox