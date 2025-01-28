5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (1-22-2020): Keith Lee vs. Roderick Strong, plus Gunther, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Grizzled Young Veterans, Finn Balor, Baszler, Dunne, Riddle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S NXT TV REPORT

JANUARY 22, 2020

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT FULL SAIL

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-A two-plus minute highlight package aired of last week’s show including Undisputed Era attacking Keith Lee last week and Tomasso Ciampa making the save. Then some Dusty Rhodes Tag Tournament highlights and Women’s Battle Royal highlights.

(1) KYLE O’REILLY & BOBBY FISH (w/Adam Cole, Roderick Strong) vs. GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS (James Drake & Zack Gibson) – Dusty Rhodes Classic semi-finals

Undisputed Era walked onto the stage together, all with belts wrapped round their waists. Cole told the announcers at their desk that he isn’t hard to find, so if Imperium want to fight them, they’re ready. Early on, Fish and O’Reilly worked over Drake’s leg are some double-teaming on the ring apron. After rapid-fire strikes by O’Reilly at 4:00, Gibson tagged in and helped the GYV take over. They cut to the first break about 10 minutes into the show. [c]

GYV isolated O’Reilly during the break, but he hot-tagged Fish seconds after returning from the break. He and Gibson battled. A minute later Drake scored a near fall on Fish and then soaked up how close he came to victory and advancing. He tagged in Gibson next. O’Reilly tagged in shortly thereafter and scored a near fall after Chasing the Dragon at 8:00. O’Reily threw a fit at the kickout. GYV double-teamed Fish next, so O’Reilly joined in. Fish and O’Reilly double-teamed Drake, but then Imperium’s music played and they appeared on the perch where announcers sometimes stand. GYV then caught O’Reilly with a double-team move for the win. Nigel yelled, “USA, in your face!” Mauro said they just proved they belong in the deepest end of the tag team pool. Afterward, UE stomped around the ring, demanding Imperium show up.

WINNERS: Grizzled Young Veterans in 13:00 to advance to the Dusty Rhodes Classic finals.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good tag match, with a novel mix of two heel teams which shook up the usual tag match formula. With Nigel’s closing comments of ‘USA, in your face!” is somewhat awkwardly put UE in the patriotic babyface slot for U.S. viewers heading into the main event where Lee had to deal with them.)

-A Rhea Ripley video package aired including Toni Storm challenging her for a match at World Collide, and Ripley accepting.

-Pheonix plugged Storm vs. Io Shirai was next. [c]

-A Shotzi Blackheart vignette aired. She said people are talking about eliminating Shayna Baszler last week from the battle royal. She said you can’t out-crazy her because “I’ve got a devil-may-care attitude and big cajones.” She said if you think last week was a big deal, wait until she beats her tonight.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good follow-up to the battle royal moment last week that shows Blackhart’s personality. The “devil-may-care” attitude line, though, felt a bit scripted.)

(2) TONI STORM vs. IO SHIRAI

Phoenix talked about the history between these two in Japan, including two time-limit draws. Mauro managed to wedge in a reference to pistachio nuts being hard to crack early in the match. Shirai stomped away at Storm during her early control of the match. She settled into a side headlock on the mat. [c]

She landed a double stomp a minute later, then landed more stomps in the corner. Storm caught a charging Shirai with a boot to the face, then took over and played to the crowd. She hit a lariat and scored her first two count at 6:00. Shirai came back with some strikes, but Storm cut it off with a hard clothesline for a near fall. Storm blocked a 619 and knocked Shirai to the floor. When she went for a dive, Bianca Belair showed up and attacked her.

WINNER: No contest in 11:00.

-Belair attacked Storm in the ring with a spear and a barrage of punches. When Shirai tried to enter the ring, Belair knocked her off the ring apron. She went back to Storm and slammed her to the mat, then swung his pony tail in celebration. Ripley then walked out onto the stage. Belair waved her into the ring. Belair took her up on the offer. They brawled. Shirai then hit Ripley with a springboard dropkick. She then knocked Belair out of the ring, then springboard Asai moonsaulted onto both of them at ringside. Storm then dove through the ropes with a topé onto Storm. Mauro said things have never been more chaotic when it comes to NXT, and it’s all because of the championship. Storm picked up the belt. Mauro said Storm won the Mae Young Classic and NXT UK Title and would love to win the NXT Title at Worlds Collide.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is one of those situations where the non-finish works just fine as it wouldn’t make any sense for Storm or Shirai to get a clean win at this stage, and it was a good opportunity for Belair to continue her rise to a top heel in the current title mix.)

-Backstage Cathy Kelley interviewed Undisputed Era who were still up in arms over their loss earlier. O’Reilly said if it wasn’t for Imperium, they’d be two-time Dusty Classic tournament winners. Cole said he knows Imperium was at fault, but they have to shift to Keith Lee and helping Roderick Strong retain his title. “We are draped in gold and we’re going to make sure it stays that way.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I like the follow-up backstage to capture the continued frustration by UE over what happened earlier, while pivoting to hyping the main event.)

-A commercial aired on Takeover World Collide.

-A vignette aired with Ilja Draginov talking about facing Finn Balor. He talked about how he is driven to beat him. He said he’ll throw a thousand strikes at him so it feels like the sky is falling on him. He said he is invincible and he will not miss. He took a deep breath.

(3) JOAQUIN WILDE vs. FINN BALOR

Finn Balor made his full ring entrance first. Nigel said Dravonov better not miss because with Balor, you only get one shot. Wilde came out next. Beth explained his ring attire gets him noticed anywhere he goes, a throw to his DJ career. Mauro said what will get him more notice is a win over Balor tonight. Balor dominated from the bell and landed a coup de gras followed by a 1916 brainbuster suplex for the win.

WINNER: Balor in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Kind of bummer that Wilde is being utilized in a way that might never give him a chance to show off his personality and be taken even slightly seriously in the ring. That said, there’s no shame in losing to Balor, even quickly, so maybe there’s some hope. Balor should win quickly and decisively on TV at this point except against a main event opponent.)

-Nigel plugged the North American Title main event.

-Backstage, Kelley interviewed Baszler. She asked about Blackhart spoiling her plans to win the no. 1 contender battle royal. Baszler said if Shotzi thinks she made a statement, but what she really did was end her career before it started. She said she’s not going anywhere and she will go through “every girl in that locker room” until she becomes Shayna Three-Time.

(Keller’s Analysis: With the assumption she’s headed to the main roster and a Royal Rumble victory, this promo injected some doubt in that by having Baszler state she has a goal to become a three-time champion in NXT. I don’t buy it, but it’s a good thing to say because storyline-wise, Baszler doesn’t know she’s winning the Rumble at this point; she’s merely hoping to win, and if she does, it understandably would shift her priorities.)

(4) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. SHOTZI BLACKHEART

Fans chanted “Shotzi” as she entered the ring. Baszler controlled Shotzi from the start with matwork and submission attempts. Shotzi ducked a charging Baszler, so she fell to the floor. Back in the ring, she landed an awkwardly timed back elbow as Baszler charged. Baszler dumped her over the top rope second later. Mauro said this isn’t a battle royal, though. Baszler controlled the action from there at ringside and back in the ring. Phoenix said there’s an animalistic beast inside her. Baszler went for a Kirifuda Clutch, but Shotzi escaped and landed a DDT off the second rope. Baszler was down and slow to recover. Shotzi landed a step-up enzuigiri and high roundkick followed by a face slam to the mat.

On the ring apron, Baszler set up a suplex. Shotzi punched out of it and gave Baszler a flip neckbreaker on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Shotzi went for a senton, but Baszler moved and applied the Kirifuda clutch. Shotzi fought it for about 30 seconds but eventually tapped out. Baszler held on a little extra time before releasing.

WINNER: Baszler in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: No shame in losing to Baszler. Shotzi quickly put her name on the map in NXT, and now she can move into the regular mix and build herself up over time. But good early impressions in terms of her energy, ring work, and overall look and persona.)

-A video feature aired on Tegan Nox talking about her friendship with Dakota Kai followed by betrayal, and then Nox giving her side of the story. Kai said she deserved everything she gave her. Nox said she’s going to end Kai and enjoy every second of it. Kai said the clock is ticking and she’s due for another injury.

-Phoenix plugged that match is coming up next week. Nigel hyped the tag match up next. [c]

-A video feature aired on Mustache Mountain, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven.

-Backstage Kelley interviewed Angel Garza about defending his title for the first time in a Fatal Four-way match at World’s Collide. Garza said when you’re as good as he is, he doesn’t feel pressure. He admired his purple title belt.

(Keller’s Analysis: Best guess is he’s a heel this week.)

(5) PETE DUNNE & MATT RIDDLE vs. IMPERIUM (Marcel Bartel & Fabian Aichner w/Walter, Alexander Wolfe) – Dusty Rhodes Classic semi-finals

Riddle had his hair braided. Back and forth, rapid-fire exchanges early. Bartel ended up getting control of Riddle and attacked him in the corner, then played to the crowd in celebration. Riddle chopped Bartel, but Bartel caught his leg. Both tagged in their partners. Fans chanted “Bruiserweight!” as Dunne got in a flurry of offense leading to a two count on Bartel. Dunne had to deal with an approaching Walter at ringside, giving Bartel an opening to charge with a running elbow. Aichner then hit a running knee against the ringside steps. [c]

When Dunne tried to push off the middle rope, his knee gave out. Aichner then went after Dunne. Dunne fired back with a step-up enzuigiri and then crawler over and hot-tagged in Riddle. He threw kicks against both charging opponents. A minute later after a wheelbarrow into a diving DDT by Imperium for a near fall; Riddle broke up the pin. Dunne put Aichner into a key lock and Riddle put Bartel in an anklelock at the same time mid-ring. Dunne and Aichner were legal. Aichner suplexed out of it. He threw a poor looking European uppercut. Dunne tagged in Riddle. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” as he rallied. Aichner knocked Riddle off balance on the top rope and chopped him. Bartel shoved Riddle off the top rope into the arms of Aichner who brainbuster suplexed Riddle. Four-way action broke out as Mauro wondered who was legal. Riddle landed Final Flash to Aichner’s Jaw and then a step-up knee before tagging in Dunne. Dunne landed a roundkick as Riddle dropped Aichner for the three count.

WINNERS: Riddle & Dunne in 14:00 to advance to the Dusty Classic finals.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good start to finish. Riddle’s long wavy hair is a big part of his act, and it was strange seeing him all braided up here.)

-Mauro showed the tournament brackets and hyped the finals.

-As Riddle and Dunne celebrated on the stage, the Grizzled Young Veterans walked out and talked about facing them. Drake vowed to take them out and take the Dusty trophy back to Liverpool. As Gibson was about to talk, Riddle took the mic and said, “Bro, I don’t know what you really said. I heard you say something about manipulating a joint and then I kinda lost focus and stopped listening and started daydreaming, bro.” Dunne said every time those two have stepped in the ring with him, they’ve lost. A “Bruiserweight” chant started. He said next week, “Guess what? You lose.” He said they’ll walk out with the trophy next week. Mauro plugged the match takes place next Wednesday on NXT on USA.

-They showed Keith Lee warming up backstage. [c]

(6) RODERICK STRONG vs. KEITH LEE – North American Title match

Lee came out first. Strong came out accompanied by the rest of Undisputed Era. Strong chopped Lee. Lee fired back and took over. He chopped Strong in the corner, then knocked him down with a strike to the jaw. Strong bailed out to ringside to regroup with his stablemates. [c]

Back live, Lee was still in control, leapfrogging Strong and then landed a crossbody block. Strong again rolled to the floor. Mauro said during the break, Strong went after Lee’s ankle, a sore body part for Lee after UE’s attack last week. Lee threw Strong back into the ring, then turned to eye the rest of UE. Strong then recovered and caught Lee with a slidekick to his ankle. Strong went after Lee’s ankle at ringside, ramming it into the ringside steps. Mauro noted that Strong is starting the second decade of his career in 2020. Nigel said he had doubters. Mauro said Lee also had to overcome a lot of trials and tribulations to make it to NXT. Strong worked over Lee’s ankle in the ring for a while. [c]

Back from the break, Lee powerslammed Strong, making a comeback after that long focus by Strong on his ankle. Mauro reset the match as they moved into the overrun.

[OVERRUN]

Cole dragged Strong to safety at ringside. When Lee went after Strong at ringside and threw Strong back into the ring, Fish kicked Lee’s ankle as Cole distracted the ref. Strong caught Lee with a DDT for a two count. Lee struggled to his feet, using the ropes to pull himself up. Lee climbed slowly up the ropes. “If you have never seen a tank fly…” said Mauro. Strong came up behind Lee. Lee elbowed Strong down. Strong went right back after Lee, and drove Lee to the mat with an avalanche. He made the cover and scored a one count. Lee sat up in a show of strength with Strong in his arms. Fans sang Lee’s song. Lee blocked a jumping knee by Strong and then chopped him in the chest. He checked Strong over the top rope. Strong bumped onto his head on the ring apron as he flipped to the floor. Fans chanted “Mama Mia!”

Back in the ring, Lee let out a yell and then clotheslined Strong for a two count. Lee went for a moonsault off the second rope, but Strong moved. Strong then applied an anklelock mid-ring. Lee finally crawled over to the bottom rope to force a break. Lee knocked Strong down and then had to knock other UE members off the ring apron, one at a time. Strong then caught Lee with a jumping knee strike and a single leg dropkick for a near fall. Lee caught a charging Strong with a powerslam for the win. Mauro said Undisputed Era were now down one championship. Lee celebrated on the stage with his new belt as UE collected themselves inside the ring and yelled back at him. Nigel asked if this was the end of an era.

WINNER: Lee in 23:00 to capture the North American Title.

-Imperium stepped onto the ring apron on the opposite side of the ring. UE turned around and they brawled four-on-four. Mauro called it a preview of what’s to come this Saturday in Houston, Tex. Walter took Cole down with a nasty chop. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” as the brawl continued for another 20 seconds as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good main event. It was a match with distinct segments, with the middle section being Strong working over Lee’s ankle, a carry over from the UE attack last week. The final segment worked with Lee overcoming UE shenanigans and scoring a meaningful win, wresting the first title off of the dominant heel UE faction. Lee looked like a star and carried himself like one. One of the keys for him is going to be his comebacks and showing fire, and in this match it was strong with the crowd on his side through the finishing sequence.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The NXT UK brand seems to get more in the way of NXT’s booking cadence than helping, even though the wrestlers from NXT UK are good and look every bit the worthy foes of NXT’s top wrestlers. Good show with good matches. No standout talking segment, but the promos and vignettes were

