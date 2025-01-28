AEW Collision Ratings Report (1/25): How did the show fare up against Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC & Peacock in both viewership and key demo, year ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (1/25) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 250,000 viewers, compared to 342,000 the prior week and the 337000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 282,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 300,000 viewers (up against the Royal Rumble on Peacock). The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 398,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.07 rating, compared to 0.10 and 0.09 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.08.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.06 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.12.

