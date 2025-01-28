AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Where: Huntsville, Ala. at Von Braun Center – Propst Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,001 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,403. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jeff Jarrett (Jarrett to get AEW World Championship shot with win)

Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki – TBS Championship match

Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

MJF to speak

