NXT TV RESULTS (1/28): Wells’s live report on Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Meta-Four, Giulia & Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade, Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee, more

NXT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 28, 2025

ATLANTA, GA. AT CENTER STAGE

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXTCommentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-NXT is on the road again, this time in Atlanta. Shots were shown of tonight’s competitors arriving earlier at what looks like a pretty cool venue. It’s pretty small and intimate. The walk from the ramp to the ring is maybe twenty feet.

(1) GIULIA & BAYLEY vs. ROXANNE PEREZ & CORA JADE

Vic mentioned that this is the first time Bayley’s been on NXT since 2020, when the women’s tag team champions visited the show (they didn’t mention Bayley’s partner…).

The heels bailed almost immediately following the bell to boos. Giulia and Perez were legal. Quick reversls to start, and Giulia pulled off a nifty backslide for two. The two exchanged some more rollups and then Perez went for the hair, so Giulia responded in kind and Perez shrieked. Bayley tagged in to a big pop and worked the arm, but Perez slapped her. Bayley closed in and Perez ran for a tag. Jade jawed in Bayley’s face, so Bayley slapped her and charged her to a corner. Bayley hit a basement back elbow and covered for two.

Bayley set Jade up on the apron, but Jade evaded whatever Bayley had in mind. After a few standing switches, Perez tagged in again and threw a right, but Bayley took over and hit double knees on a draping Perez in the corner. Giulia hit the ring as Jade tried to interfere and the babyfaces hit stereo suplexes. Giulia tagged in and after a mess of activity, Perez hit a tope suicida on both faces and Jade followed up with a 450 from the top rope. The heels were in control as the match went to split-screen. [c]

All the women were laid out. The heels took over again as they double-teamed Bayley and the ref was hung up with Giulia. “Ref you suck” chant. Perez put Bayley in the corner and put the boots to her. Nice running European uppercut by Perez. Perez mocked Bayley’s old wind sock man taunt, and then went for another uppercut but Bayley caught her with a right. Perez took over again as Bayley continued to oddly play face in peril. Perez hit a springboard moonsault and Jade took over for the heels. She worked a headlock and then charged Bayley to a rope, and then missed a shot. Jade hit Giulia with a forearm in the hopes of holding off a tag, but Bayley hit a Bayley to Belly on Perez, then tagged Giulia. Giulia Matrixed away from a right, then put the fists to Perez. Nice double-underhook suplex by Giulia, followed by a missile dropkick for two.

Rope run and Jade made the tag. Jade accidentally elbowed Perez and Giulia laid her out twice for a couple of two counts, with the second broken up by Perez. All four women got involved and Bayley and Perez ended up brawling outside. Giulia laid out Jade in the ring, and tagged Bayley, who hit the flying elbow to finish.

WINNERS: Bayley & Giulia at 12:57.

Bayley and Giulia shook hands, but in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Bayley took a glance at the championship belt over Giulia’s shoulder.

(Wells’s Analysis: Great work from all young women in our first full sixth of the show. It would have seemed like pure fanservice apart from any story until Bayley glanced at the belt. It seems Bayley will stick around for a bit longer and be a stopgap before another NXT heel has to be sacrificed to Giulia and her likely-to-be-long reign)

-Eddy Thorpe pre-taped segment. He invoked his overlooked ancestors and said you could tried to write him off, but he’ll make his mark in NXT and NXT will understand that Eddy Thorpe cannot be broken. Thorpe’s fire is improving. [c]