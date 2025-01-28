WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Ratings Report (1/25): Viewership and key demo data for NBC broadcast, comparison to December’s SNME return on NBC

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Jan. 25 episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC averaged 1.494 million viewers, down nearly 100,000 from the Dec. 14, 2024 episode. That total, compiled by Nielsen, does not include Peacock streaming data, which is not typically released. So the total audience was larger, especially since many WWE fans are used to watching PLEs on that streaming platform.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.33 rating, down from 0.42 last month. The 18-34 male demo was up to 0.26 from 0.20 last December.

The show headlined with Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso, plus Rhea Ripley defending the Women’s World Title against Nia Jax, Bron Breakker defending the Intercontinental Title against Sheamus, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman, plus a Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens contract singing with Shawn Michaels.