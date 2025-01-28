News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/28 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Mezzera look back at the 1995 WWF Royal Rumble including Razor vs. Jarrett, Diesel vs. Bret, Royal Rumble match, more (130 min.)

January 28, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch contributor Jon Mezzera joins Frank Peteani to review the 1995 Royal Rumble PPV. Razor Ramon defends the Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Jarrett. Newly turned babyface WWF Champion Diesel defends his title against Bret “Hit Man” Hart. NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor gets into an infamous confrontation with Bam Bam Bigelow. The Royal Rumble itself finds Shawn Michaels and The British Bulldog starting #1 and #2 and going the distance. Many topics are discussed including talent usage, the pace and time of the rumble match, alternate scenarios, and more.

