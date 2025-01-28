FREE PODCAST 1/28 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Rumble winner possibilities men and women, McDonagh scare, Omega, Mariah-Storm, TNA-WWE, more (166 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the latest Royal Rumble winner possibilities for men and women with pros and cons for various options. What possible WrestleMania line-ups can result from various Rumble scenarios.

Also, analysis of the Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk exchange at the end of Raw. From there, some TNA and NXT topics including NXT announcing they’re heading to the venue AEW just ran in Cincinnati.

Then a lot of AEW talk including Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay-Don Callis, Mariah May-Toni Storm, “Hangman” Adam Page-Christopher Daniels, Jeff Jarrett-MJF, and big picture thoughts on AEW’s inconsistent emphasis on Collision as a worth-watching show and overall attention to detail at a time when competition is fierce.

They close with reaction to how WWE handled J.D. McDonagh’s crash into the announce table that resulted in serious injuries that were, at first, ignored.

