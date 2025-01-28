FREE PODCAST 1/28 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-27-2020) Royal Rumble follow-up including Drew’s celebration, Charlotte’s teaser, big Edge announcement, Lynch’s pivot (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-27-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss the post-Royal Rumble happenings including the big Edge announcement and Randy Orton angle, Drew McIntyre’s celebration and WrestleMania match announcement, Charlotte’s tease of an announcement, Becky Lynch’s pivot, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO