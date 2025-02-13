30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (1/30/1995): McMahon presses Bam Bam Bigelow to justify shoving New York Giant’s Lawrence Taylor, plus Smoking Gunns, King Kong Bundy, Michaels, Bob Backlund on King’s Court

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JANUARY 30, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #319 )

-Another strong edition of Raw opened with Vince McMahon narrating photos of Bam Bam Bigelow shoving Lawrence Taylor and hyping Bigelow’s apology this week…

-McMahon & Shawn Michaels opened the program.

(1) King Kong Bundy beat Mabel when Tatanka and I.R.S helped shove Mabel over the top rope. Michaels pointed out there are no rules in a Rumble so it was legal…

-McMahon then interviewed Bigelow about the L.T. incident. He asked Bigelow if he was so worked up because he lost to 1-2-3 Kid, which McMahon said must be embarrassing. Bigelow said it was embarrassing, but L.T. was laughing at him harder than most fans, thus when he held out his hand and laughed in his face, he shoved him. McMahon said he lacked respect for a fellow athlete. Bigelow said it was the lack of respect by L.T. that caused him to shove him, and that after thinking about it, he wasn’t going to apologize, but instead challenged L.T. to a match. Michaels pointed out that if Bigelow were on the 50 yard line as a guest of the New York Giants and L.T. missed a tackle that cost his team the game and Bigelow was laughing at him, L.T. would have shoved Bigelow…

(2) Hakushi (w/Shinja) beat Ricky Santana. Michaels referred to Steve Young bieng MVP of the SuperBowl to make Raw seem up to date…

-The Rumble encore broadcast was plugged…

(3) Aldo Montoya won a squash…

-Ken Norton of the San Francisco 49ers said instead of Disney World, now that he’s won the SuperBowl, “I’m going to Wrestlemania”…

-Jerry Lawler interviewed Bob Backlund on King’s Court …

(4) The Smoking Gunns beat 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly when Kid landed on the mat on a missed moonsault. The landing didn’t look out of the ordinary, but they showed everyone stopping.

-After a commercial break, McMahon said Kid was okay. It wasn’t an angle, but they aired the match anyway for realism’s sake…

(5) Kama beat Jumbo Barretta…

