30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (2/6/1995): McMahon’s sitdown interview with Diesel, Bigelow-L.T. feud hype, McMahon references Porky Pig, Ramon, Tatanka

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 6, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #320 )

(1) Mabel & Mo & Lex Luger vs. Tatanka & King Kong Bundy & I.R.S. After Mo was beat on for the middle 10 minutes of the 15 minute match, he hot-tagged Luger. Luger cleaned house, including a slam of Bundy. Tatanka hit Luger from behind and DDT’d him setting him up for a pinfall loss to Bundy…

-A Man Mountain Rock segment aired. A well produced segment that established a personality for Rock as he seemed “down to earth”…

-Bobby Cupo representing Lawrence Taylor announced that L.T. didn’t mean to show any disrespect toward Bigelow, but because they considered Bigelow’s actions unprofessional they demanded an apology. He added that L.T. respected WWF superstars, but didn’t want to become one, so if Bigelow kept badgering L.T. they would seek legal action…

-Rock played the guitar in mid-ring wearing a tie-dyed sweat suit. Michaels and McMahon acknowledged that Rock went to Iowa State and was a successful amateur wrestler as a way to build his in-ring credentials. The tie-dyed shirt is okay, but with the tie-dyed pants he looks like a clown and it could prevent him from getting over…

-Highlights of Diesel pinning Owen Hart on the “Action Zone” a day earlier aired…

-In a sit-down interview with McMahon, Diesel compared wrestling Owen Hart to Bret Hart. Diesel said he’s had nine knee surgeries in his life and that his knees are his Achilles’ Heel. McMahon called him “Kevin Nash” and acknowledged his marriage. A series of clips of celebrity appearances he has recently made then aired. A nice segment and actually part of a nice trend in TV wrestling features among all groups…

-Michaels said Feb. 20 he will acknowledge his new bodyguard and then revealed a black eye to show he needs a bodyguard to preserve his looks…

(2) Mantaur (mgd. by Jim Cornette) won a squash…

-McMahon announced that Raw would be preempted next week for the annual dog show on USA Network and that in two weeks Diesel will defend against Jeff Jarrett. Michaels said the reason WrestleMania tickets are almost sold out is because he’s the only sure thing on the card…

(3) Razor Ramon won a squash. During the match, McMahon went on a mini-tirade against the media for their coverage of Marcia Clark, prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson murder trial…

(4) Henry Godwinn won a squash. McMahon speculated Porky Pig would be Godwinn’s favorite cartoon character. McMahon hinted that the WWF 900 line might reveal Michaels’s bodyguard…

-Michaels closed the show by saying he can no longer afford to overexpose himself as color commentator on Raw and acknowledged it would be tough to replace him…

