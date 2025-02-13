VIP AUDIO 2/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-9-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Storied history of Battle Royals in pro wrestling, “all-time great” indy wrestling scams, WWE Raw analysis (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The fallout between Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon, and dissect and analyze what led to it and how Hogan has handled himself publicly. Then alternative scenarios are discussed for Hogan’s slot at WrestleMania (what that slot was, what options are being discussed instead) and the pros of cons of various ideas.

What is Hogan’s real influence on the boom period in pro wrestling during the mid-to-late 1980s

The Hulk Hogan-Andre the Giant myth

Ivan Koloff’s new book

Anna Nicole Smith and wrestling connections to her death

TNA’s PPV hype

WSX

The Ric Flair-Carlito segment on Raw

