AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (2/12): Viewership dips to lowest non-holiday viewership and demo on TBS this year, comparisons to past years

Wednesday night’s (2/12) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 579,000 viewers, compared to 605,000 the prior week and the 604,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 612,000. This was the lowest non-holiday viewership of 2025.

Note: Additional viewers watched on Max streaming service starting on Jan. 1, 2025, but that viewership total is not available.

One year ago this week, Dynamite averaged 811,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 823,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite averaged 824,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 921,000.

Three years ago this week, Dynamite averaged 1,129,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 1,000,900.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16 rating, compared to 0.17 and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.36 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.29.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.30 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

Three years ago, it drew a 0.41 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.38.

The announced matches and segments were…

Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF

Death Riders vs. The Undisputed Kingdom – AEW Trios Championship match

The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunns – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Max Caster Open Challenge

