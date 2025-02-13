AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (2/12): Viewership dips to lowest non-holiday viewership and demo on TBS this year, comparisons to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Wednesday night’s (2/12) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 579,000 viewers, compared to 605,000 the prior week and the 604,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 612,000. This was the lowest non-holiday viewership of 2025.
Note: Additional viewers watched on Max streaming service starting on Jan. 1, 2025, but that viewership total is not available.
One year ago this week, Dynamite averaged 811,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 823,000.
Two years ago this week, Dynamite averaged 824,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 921,000.
Three years ago this week, Dynamite averaged 1,129,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 1,000,900.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16 rating, compared to 0.17 and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.
One year ago, it drew a a 0.36 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.29.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.30 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.
Three years ago, it drew a 0.41 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.38.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF
- Death Riders vs. The Undisputed Kingdom – AEW Trios Championship match
- The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunns – AEW World Tag Team Championship match
- Max Caster Open Challenge
