WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, February 14, 2025

Where: Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,825 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,356 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship match

Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu – Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Naomi vs. Chelsea Green – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

