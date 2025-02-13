WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, February 14, 2025
Where: Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,825 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,356 spectators when configured for basketball.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship match
- Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu – Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying match
- Naomi vs. Chelsea Green – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match
