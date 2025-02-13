TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (2/13): Lilly’s report on Hendry vs. Something, Slamovich vs. Evans, Jade vs. Brookside

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 13, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS AT BOEING CENTER AT TECH POINT

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from last week.

-“Cross the Line” open.

(1) JOE HENDRY (c) vs. JAKE SOMETHING — TNA World Title match

Hendry received an enthusiastic reception as usual. McKenzie Mitchell handled the in-ring introductions. Jake shoulderblocked Hendry to the mat, but Hendry came back with a leapfrog and a running knee. Hendry gave Jake a delayed suplex. Hendry got a two count after a bodyslam. [c]

Jake was on offense after the break. Jake got a two count after decking Hendry with a forearm strike. Hendry made a comeback with clotheslines and a slam. Hendry gave Jake an overhead slam. Jake speared Hendry into the corner and got a two count.

Jake tried to clothesline Hendry over the top rope twice and failed, but Hendry turned the tables and succeeded. They fought on the floor. Hendry gave Jake an overhead slam from the second rope. Hendry gave Jake the Standing Ovation and got the pin.

WINNER: Joe Hendry in 14:00.

Ryan Nemeth came out after the match. He got in the ring and called Hendry a fraud. Santino Marella got in the ring after Jake decked Hendry. Nic Nemeth got in the ring and superkicked Jake. He went for another and accidentally kicked Santino. Referees came out to help Santino. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: It was odd having this in the opener, but the crowd was into it. Good action and a decent win for Hendry. Looks like the Nemeth/Hendry feud will continue).

-Backstage, Nic apologized to Santino and said it was an accident. Santino said he needed to respect authority. Santino threatened a suspension. Ryan said if anything, Jake should be suspended. Nic left. Ryan said he would hold it down for the two of them.

-The Concierge brought out Ash and Heather By Elegance.

(2) THE KING BEES vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (w/The Concierge)

The Elegances were dressed in cowgirl outfits, since they were in Texas. The Elegances used teamwork on one of the Bees. Ash used a hip check for a two count. The Elegances stayed on offense. One of the Bees made a comeback on Heather, but Heather quickly recovered. The other Bee made the hot tag and ran wild on the Elegances. Heather escaped a Doomsday Device. Ash gave one of the Bees a Spanish Fly off the ropes and got the pin.

WINNERS: Ash & Heather by Elegance in 5:00.

The Elegances attacked the Bees after the match and put lipstick on them. Spitfire ran in for the save.

(D.L.’s Take: Mostly a showcase for Ash and Heather.)

-Clip from last week of The Hardys and Leon Slater beating The System (Jeff pinned Moose).

-The Hardys interrupted Slater (who was on a call) and they thanked him. Slater said that the Hardy inspired him when he was nine years old. He offered to team with them again. Matt said that Slater had the same mentality is them. Slater called them legends and said teaming with them meant the world to him. Jeff said Slater was going far. They hugged and Slater said he wouldn’t let them down. [c]

-Mustafa Ali had an exchange with Tommy Dreamer at ringside and challenged him to a match. Dreamer said that Ali should face Mike Santana instead, and pointed to Santana, who was sitting nearby. Tasha Steelz cut him off and ended the segment.

(3) SAMI CALLIHAN vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Sami was attacked from behind during his entrance by Mance Warner. Security came out to send Warner away. Sami got in the ring and got in some offense on Frankie. Warner and Steph DeLander came out for a distraction. Frankie put Sami in the chicken wing and the referee called for the bell.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 1:00.

Sami challenged Warner to come to the ring. Warner went in and they brawled. Security stepped in to break it up.

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander. He said he was pissed that his last TNA match was against Young. He said he would show everyone why TNA was the best place on earth. He said he hated to leave but it was time. [c]

-Clip from NXT of Lexis King beating JDC.

-Backstage, JDC told Leon Slater that they Hardys were using him. Slater challenged him to a match. They shoved each other, but security broke it up.

(4) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. CORA JADE

Jade got the upper hand and stomped Xia. Xia eventually made a comeback. They exchanged moves. Jade landed a running knee, followed by Jaded and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Cora Jade in 8:00.

-Tessa Blanchard was insulting Arianna Grace outside of the dressing room. Santino stepped in and talked about how Tessa is avoiding matches. Santino said she would have a match next week or there would be consequences.

-The Rascalz came to the ring for a promo. They challenged Wes Lee and his partners. They walked to the stage. Ace Austin attacked them and a huge brawl broke out. Wes Lee turned the tide with low blows. Lee’s team left the Rascalz and Austin laid out. [c]

-Clip from last week of Savannah Evans eliminating Xia Brookside to win the Knockouts battle royal for a title shot.

-First Class promo. AJ Francis said they have a big announcement coming. He said they were in a dry spell. He suggested they give TNA an upgrade and go from the outhouse to the penthouse.

(5) MASHA SLAMOVICH (c) vs. SAVANNAH EVANS — TNA Knockouts Title match

Evans earned the title shot by winning the battle royal last week. McKenzie Mitchell did the in-ring introductions again. The action quickly went to the floor. Evans slammed Masha on the apron. Back in the ring, Masha made a comeback but was cut off. Tessa Blanchard was shown looking on in the back. Masha got in some offense. Masha got a two count after a rolling kick. Evans got a two count after dropping on Masha’s chest. They traded punches. Evans got a two count after a slam. Slamovich gave Evans a piledriver and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Evans was an effective challenger; it would be nice to see her built up again to receive another shot. Masha continues to look strong as champion. Good match.)