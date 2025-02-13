FREE PODCAST 2/13 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell & Caldwell talk TNA’s move to live Monday night shows, Foley criticism, Survivor Series brand discontinued, WWE earnings, early NXT thoughts, more (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, 2010.

On the Feb. 11, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell joined Wade Keller on the show. They took phone calls, answered emails, and responded to live chat room questions on topics in the news including highlights from WWE’s quarterly earnings report, the end of the Survivor Series brand name PPV, potential replacements, how to incorporate old-school WCW PPV names if at all, whether a King of the Ring PPV can draw, context of the concept PPVs increasing in buy rates, Vince Russo’s latest interview and quotes, TNA Impact tonight, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about WWE TV Network and Mick Foley’s latest “lowering of the bar” interview.

Then on the Feb. 12, 2010 episode, PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell joined Wade to take caller and email questions on topics in the news including the imminent announcement that TNA Impact is going live on Mondays starting in several weeks, plus they take live calls and email questions on a variety of subjects including WWE NXT, TNA house show reports, Mick Foley criticism, the push of A.J. Styles as a top heel in TNA, and more. This includes a vintage reference to Wade’s iPod Touch and how long Bruce had his cell phone and why he might have to suffer without for the weekend due to this episode.

