VIP PODCAST 2/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: WWE and AEW releases, Ricky Starks in AEW, Grand Slam Australia preview, latest Jey Uso developments, more (89 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:
- A review of New Japan: New Beginning including Goto’s IWGP Title win and optimism that NJPW is taking some positive, promising steps
- Thoughts on this week’s WWE and AEW releases including Ricky Starks
- A review of NXT on The CW
- A preview of NXT Vengeance Day
- Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite
- A preview of AEW Grand Slam Australia
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest angles with Jey Uso
- A review of UFC 312 and a preview of UFC Fight Night
