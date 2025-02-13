VIP PODCAST 2/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: WWE and AEW releases, Ricky Starks in AEW, Grand Slam Australia preview, latest Jey Uso developments, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This is part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

A review of New Japan: New Beginning including Goto’s IWGP Title win and optimism that NJPW is taking some positive, promising steps

Thoughts on this week’s WWE and AEW releases including Ricky Starks

A review of NXT on The CW

A preview of NXT Vengeance Day

Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite

A preview of AEW Grand Slam Australia

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest angles with Jey Uso

A review of UFC 312 and a preview of UFC Fight Night

