VIP PODCAST 2/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: WWE and AEW releases, Ricky Starks in AEW, Grand Slam Australia preview, latest Jey Uso developments, more (89 min.)

February 13, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

  • A review of New Japan: New Beginning including Goto’s IWGP Title win and optimism that NJPW is taking some positive, promising steps
  • Thoughts on this week’s WWE and AEW releases including Ricky Starks
  • A review of NXT on The CW
  • A preview of NXT Vengeance Day
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite
  • A preview of AEW Grand Slam Australia
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest angles with Jey Uso
  • A review of UFC 312 and a preview of UFC Fight Night

