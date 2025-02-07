WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/7): Keller’s report on Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven and Jey vs LA Knight vs. Drew in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, plus Jey Uso and Charlotte visit

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 7, 2025

MEMPHIS, TENN. AT FEDEX FORUM

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett



Hosts: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia



Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 8,310 tickets had been distributed earlier this week. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed an aerial shot of Memphis, Tenn. He said it’s a place that helped shape pro wrestling with fans “as good as any you’ll find.” Then they showed the exterior of the arena from above with fans filing in. Then they showed L.A. Knight arriving at the arena, followed by Drew McIntyre and then Jimmy Uso, the three men in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. Then they showed Charlotte Flair arriving.

-A video package aired on the Royal Rumble with highlights of the show and live streamers reacting.

-They went to Jey Uso in the concourse amongst fans. He then made his ring entrance. Ten minutes into the show, Jey finally spoke and said hello to Memphis. He said he had a hell of a week and got a lot of love from from family, a friend, and the fans. Fans chanted, “You deserve it!” He said he has to pick a world champion to face at WrestleMania. He said he talked to Gunther on Raw, so it made sense to talk to the WWE Champion on Smackdown. He asked Memphis to help him “welcome my dawg, the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes.” Cody made his ring entrance. Tessitore said there’s shared history between them, but would they face each other donw the road.

Cody said he thinks he knows what Memphis and “Main Event Jey Uso” want to talk about. Jey said he has two choices. He said it’d mean a lot to stand across from him at WrestleMania, or he could stand next to him as still WWE Champ and him new World Heavyweight Champion. “Quite the choice to make,” Cody said. He said he spoke to his doctor last week about the ladder match who told him he has a hip out of alignment and lower back issues and fluid that needs to be drained from his elbow. He said one thing he left out is a good diagnosis of how full his heart is and how proud he is of Jey winning the Rumble.

Cody said he knows it’s Jey’s choice, but that WrestleMania sign is his sign to point at. “This is your WrestleMania, Jey.” He said they’ve had good moments in the ring including winning tag team gold and had a libation of two. He said the arena is right off Beale Street and they could do it all again. He said as much as Jey has the choice, he has to go to WrestleMania, and for his title reign to be complete, he has to win. He said if he chooses him, tonight they should have fun because it’ll be the last time. “Feel me, sir?” he said. Jey shook his hand. Jacob Fatu’s music played.

Fatu and Tama Tonga made their entrance. Fatu told Cody that last year he took the title from his family, and now his family needs the title back. Fatu told Jey that if there is anyone who will bring belt back to the family,” it sure the hell wouldn’t be your ass.” Jey superkicked Tonga when he saw him move toward him. Fatu kicked Jey. Cody punched Fatu. Fatu attacked Cody’s arm. Cody clutched his left elbow in pain. Jey kicked Fatu and Cody hit a Cody Cutter. Then they clotheslined Fatu over the top rope to the floor. Jey’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment that checked the boxes of Cody addressing Jey’s potential of choosing him, plus set up a tag match between those four with Jey and Cody teaming despite the potential of a WrestleMania match looming.)

-They showed Bianca Belair and Naomi strutting and swaggering backstage. [c]

-Barrett announced Cody & Jey vs. Fatu & Tonga had been booked for the main event tonight.

(1) PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green) vs. BIANCA BELAIR (w/Naomi) – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Niven and Chelsea were in the ring, When Belair and Naomi made their entrance, Tessitore said so many predicted Belair would win the Rumble. The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. They fought at ringside early. Niven rammed Belair into the ring apron and then landed a running senton on the floor. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Niven thwarted Belair’s attempts at comebacks and dominated. Belair eventually hoisted Niven up for a KOD out of the corner and delivered it for the win.

WINNER: Belair in 8:00 to qualify for the Chamber.

-Barrett said Belair joined Liv Morgan as qualified competitors in the Chamber.

-Backstage, Carmelo Hayes entered Aldis’s office and said he wants to be in a Chamber qualifier. Aldis said he got a call from Adam Pearce and he granted a request to face a Raw wrestler tonight because he cost him his spot in the Rumble. In walked Akira Tozawa. Carmelo said he’d love to wrestle him because it’d be a layup. Tozawa yelled, “Airball!” Carmelo didn’t like that and got in his face.

-Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa began their ring entrance. [c]

-Gargano and Ciampa stood mid-ring and were booed as they bragged about beating the Motor City Machine Guns and proving they are the best tag team in the world. Ciampa said the MCMGs were his favorite tag team 11 years ago. He said they are independent wrestling legends. They implored the audience to stand up and take their hats off and bow their heads in silence. Pretty Deadly interrupted. Ciampa was upset they interrupted a moment of silence. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson said they wanted to remind them of all the help they’ve been to them. Aldis stepped out and said Pretty Deadly don’t deserve a tag title match, but they get a match tonight against DIY and if they win, they get a title match. Gargano said, “Next week!” Aldis said it would be right now. Gargano protested and called it unprofessional of Aldis. [c]

(2) DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) – Non-Title match

The match began 51 minutes into the hour. Ciampa rolled up Prince, but Wilson kicked Ciampa and then Prince rolled through and scored a leverage three count on Ciampa while holding onto the middle rope for extra leverage.

WINNERS: Pretty Deadly in 3:00 to earn a future title match.

-A clip aired of the return of Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble. Tessitore plugged Candice LeRae vs. Bliss. Barrett hyped the men’s three-way match. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-The Miz told Andrade he was impressive last week and if they combined Andrade’s potential with his knowledge, they could do great things. Andrade said he learned how to beat him and left. Cody walked up, limping. Miz said the young crop of talent don’t respect them. He said he has Cody’s back. Cody said he doesn’t need him to have his back. Miz said last year the entire world was behind Cody, but this year it’s Jey’s story. He told Cody he knows what his title does to friendships. He asked if he’d still be Jey’s friend if Jey chose him. He said it’d be a hell of a WrestleMania story.

-A clip aired of John Cena announcing he will compete in the Elimination Chamber. He said he feels “that opportunity is earned” after “22 years of service to this company.” He said he’d win his 17th title not to win the title for himself, but earn the right to shake the hand of whomever wins 18.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hopefully booking isn’t so awful every again that anyone ever approaches 18 title reigns. Longer title reigns is the new prestigious metric, thankfully, not losing it a ton of times only to regain it and create a big blur of meaningless short title reigns to increase the total number.)

-Drew made his ring entrance. He said he’s finally back on a brand with a G.M. he actually respects. He said he’s officially back on Smackdown. He said he was tossed out of the Rumble from behind by a coward, he went to the back and was pretty angry and might’ve torn some things up. He said he drove back home and woke up from his big bed in his huge house next to his hot wife and he looked in the mirror and said, “Man, you’re jacked and handsome, Drew, so why are you so angry all the time.” He said he was a product of his environment. He said Raw was a toxic workplace. He said Adam Pearce has no idea what he’s doing. He said he needed a solution. He said he talked to Aldis, whom he’s known since he was a teenager, and he told him he could come to Smackdown and be himself 100 percent. He said he’s on Smackdown to win the WWE Championship from Cody. He was interrupted by Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy said, “Tell me it ain’t just me.” He said every week, Drew comes out and is living in the past, sounding like an ex-girlfriend. He said nobody stole anything from him, but rather he just lost. He said Drew is standing there like he doesn’t have to earn his spot. He said he has to get through him and L.A. Knight. Jimmy said he’s there to earn his spot. Drew said a couple weeks ago, he’d have been mad at what he just said. He on purpose “mistakenly” referred to him as Jey. He said after 20 years he still can’t tell them apart. He said he must be jealous of Jey. He said if only he said “Yeet!” first.

Jimmy said he can “Yeet!” Or “Not Yeet!” The crowd said it along with him. He said he is going to punch his ticket and go to Vegas and cash in his chips. He said if Drew wants to go to WM, he has to go through him first. He told Drew he’s not living in the past, but he’s living in the present, ready to kick his ass. Knight’s music then played.

Knight walked out, mic in hand. He said he doesn’t have any love for Jimmy because he was the main reason he didn’t become champion a little over a year ago. He said he wants to be someone who makes a difference before he dies. He looked into the camera and said if something happens in your life and you need to cry, just let it cry. He said it’s good for your mental healthy and doesn’t make you less of a man. He said there is a line that is too far. He said there are three guarantees which is death, taxes, and Drew crying like a baby. He said he thought he heard someone call him “Drew McIncryer.” Drew rolled his eyes.

Knight said he wants to give both of them something to really cry about. He said, “Oh wait, I forgot to get my stuff in.” He asked who’s game it is. Then said “Yeah!”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was fun. All three were good on the mic and set up the match nicely. I enjoy Drew’s public therapy sessions where he reframes and rationalizes how he’s feeling and when he’s deciding to try to move on.) [c]

(3) DREW MCINTYRE vs. JIMMY USO vs. L.A. KNIGHT – Elimination Chamber Qualifier

The match was joined in progress 15 minutes into the hour. They took turns on offense. At 3:00, Drew tossed both of them around methodically. The action went to ringside where Knight rammed Drew’s head into the announce desk. When Jimmy intervened, Knight rammed his head into the desk a several times. They cut to a double-box break with Knight looking strong. [c/db]

Knight leaped onto the top rope and superplexed Jimmy as Drew was hanging upside down and he added extra momentum but sitting up and pulling Knight down with extra force. Knight landed a top rope elbowdrop for a near fall, broken up by Jimmy. Drew countered a BFT with a spinebuster for near fall at 11:00. Jimmy superkicked a charging Drew and clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Jimmy and Knight battled next. Jimmy landed a superkick and then landed a top rope splash. Drew yanked the ref out the ring during the ref’s count (which is legal because there are three people, not two, in this match, therefore there are NO RULES, of course). Jimmy and Drew battled on the ring apron. Jimmy snapped Drew’s neck over the top rope.

Jimmy leaped off the top rope, but Knight lifted his knees and wrapped up Jimmy for a near fall. Drew then gave Knight a Claymore from behind as Knight was setting up the BFT, and Drew then scored a three count.

WINNER: McIntyre in roughly 14:00 to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

