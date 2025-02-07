FREE PODCAST 2/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWF and AWA announcer Ken Resnick on interviewing Hogan, Bobby Heenan backstage ribs, the hilarious Wally Karbo, Road Warriors off-air stories, Piper, Monsoon, more (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-6-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked in-depth with ex-WWF and AWA announcer Ken Resnick featuring memories of interviewing Hulk Hogan, the Road Warriors, Bobby Heenan, and many other top stars, plus insights into the marathon WWF tapings, backstage at AWA tapings in the mid-‘80s, Heenan backstage ribs, the hilarious Wally Karbo, Road Warriors off-air stories, anecdotes about Hogan, Roddy Piper, Gorilla Monsoon, the grind of localized interviews and how wrestlers handled those marathon sessions, and more.
