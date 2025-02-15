20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (2-17-2005): Booker T vs. John Cena, plus Rey Mysterio, Big Show, Spike Dudley, Paul London, Angle, Undertaker, Carlito

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE SMACKDOWN

FEBRUARY 17, 2005

TAPED TUESDAY IN CLEVELAND, OHIO

-Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the program.

-Rey Mysterio walked to the ring, then the Bashams walked to the ring. He said they hold the tag team titles, but he once held them. He said his partner is injured, so he has recruited a new partner. He called out Eddie Guerrero. Michael Cole let out a mega “Oh! Myyyy!” sounding about as genuinely excited as a boy on Christmas opening trying to be polite as he opens present from his grandmother that turns out to be t-shirts and underwear.

1 — REY MYSTERIO (w/Eddie Guerrero) vs. DOUG BASHAM (w/Danny Basham)

When Danny jumped on the ring apron, Rey hit him. Then Guerrero tripped Doug as he ran against the ropes. At 3:30 as Doug yelled at Guerrero at ringside, Rey hit him with a 619 and a springboard legdrop and then scored the pin.

WINNERS: Mysterio at 3:52.

STAR RATING: * — Short, but good.

-JBL denied to Teddy Long backstage that he would be “stupid enough” to try to run down Batista with his limo. Long said he didn’t believe him. JBL accused Long of setting him up since he had access to his limo. Why did Long have access to his limo? JBL said he has been dead set on getting the title off of him all along. Long said all he cares about is Batista is coming to No Way Out and this Monday night he plans to sign him to Smackdown. JBL threatened to sue Long if something went wrong later with Batista.

[Commercial Break]

-Footage aired of the No Way Out PPV press conference including Torrie talking about Rochelle, Lauren, Michelle, and Joy in a competition, Cole talking about the “first-time ever” barbed wire cage match, and Long hyping that Batista would be there Sunday night. Also announced a six-way elimination match with Akio, Spike Dudley, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Paul London, and Shannon Moore vying for Funaki’s Cruiserweight Title.

-Torrie walked to the ring as the guest ring announcer.

2 — FUNAKI & “PRINCE OF PUNK” SHANNON MOORE & PAUL LONDON vs. AKIO & SPIKE DUDLEY & CHAVO GUERRERO JR.

At 2:45, because you know there’s no way these six could keep the interest of fans on their own, the women involved in the diva contest on Sunday walked out carrying signs with their own names on them to encourage fans to vote online or at the PPV for them. That distracted the cruiserweights as Chavo held London in a cobra clutch. London and Moore flip dove onto Akio and Chavo at ringside. Seconds later Funaki superkicked Spike for the three count.

WINNERS: Funaki & Moore & London at 6:27.

STAR RATING: *1/2 — Good spots, but not enough time to develop any kind of drama or storyline. I’d take London vs. A.J. Styles in a best of 21 series anytime, by the way.

[Commercial Break]

-Angle said that whether John Cena or Booker T, “there won’t be a lot of rapping, because your Olympic champion will be sure someone’s tappin’. Now can you dig that suckas’.” Angle’s dry delivery of that final line was pretty funny.

3 — KURT ANGLE vs. DANNY GIOMONDO

WINNER: Angle at 1:08 via tapout.

STAR RATING: n/a

-As Angle walked to the back, he crossed paths with John Cena who was walking out for his match. They exchanged looks.

[Commercial Break]

4 — JOHN CENA vs. BOOKER T — WM Title Shot Tourney Semi-Finals

The first 2:30 was just a feeling out process with lock-ups and tests of strength and reversals, but no sustained momentum. Then Booker went for a scissors kick; Cena sidestepped him and went for an FU; Booker slipped out. They then backed off and stared each other down as they cut to a break.

[Commercial Break]

Booker dominated for several minutes. Cole said this would test what Cena was made of. Cena made a comeback at 15:00, but Booker stopped it with a spinebuster. Cena sidestepped a scissors kick attempt and went for an FU. Booker blocked it and nailed Cena with a wheel kick for a convincing near fall that drew “ohhs” from the crowd. Then suddenly out of nowhere, Cena surprised Booker with an FU for the three count. That set up what Cole described as a “dream match-up” with Cena vs. Angle at No Way Out with the winner going to WrestleMania to face JBL “and perhaps Batista.”

WINNER: Cena at 16:45.

STAR RATING: **1/4

[Commercial Break]

-Josh Matthews interviewed Big Show, who said when people ask him why he is willing to be in a barbed wire cage, he says that’s how badly he wants to get his hands on JBL and win the WWE Title. Josh asked if he was concerned about Batista being there. Show said no because there’s no way for Batista to get into the cage and no way for JBL to get out. They ought to establish that the cage door escape option isn’t in effect because otherwise, it’s not difficult to get it or out. Big Show is a funny guy who can do lite stuff well, but when it’s time to cut a serious, believable, straight promo, he can deliver. It’s nothing that’s going to be on any “greatest interviews ever” compilation tapes, but they are good at selling his matches.

-Booker walked backstage and saw Heidenreich sitting off to the side acting crazy. Booker told Heidenreich he needs help. Heidenreich grunted, but seemed to be having a tough time keeping a straight face. Is that the seed for a Booker-Heidenreich match at No Way Out, or the first seed for a WM21 match?

[Commercial Break]

5 — LUTHER REIGNS (w/Mark Jindrak) vs. NUNZIO

Nunzio took some very nice bumps for Reigns. There’s got to be a way they can use jobbers for squash matches and preserve the cruiserweights for their own division, isn’t there? Cole said, “No disrespect, but Nunzio is no Undertaker.”

WINNER: Reigns at 2:24.

STAR RATING: 1/2* – Just a short squash, but Nunzio’s bumps were good.

-Reigns cut a nice promo after the match. He has good deliver and facial expressions. He said Taker has ruled the yard for so long because he intimidates everyone, but Reigns said he can’t take him off his game because “what can you possibly do to me? I’m already gone,” referencing his prison experience. He concluded: “This is my yard now. You want it back? Come take it back.” The lights went out and Taker’s gong sounded.

[Commercial Break]

-Reigns paced inside the ring with Jindrak as Taker’s music continued to play. Cole called it “the most bone chilling experience in sports entertainment.”

6 — UNDERTAKER vs. MARK JINDRAK

Jindrak was stuck facing the antagonized Undertaker. Taker kicked Reigns off the ring apron at the start of the match, then dominated Jindrak with a barrage of punches in the corner. The ref bailed out fo the ring, not wanting to feel Taker’s wrath. Taker jumped to ringside and whipped Reigns into the security barrier. Cole said, “I think Undertaker still rules his yard.” Tazz prudently added, “We’ll find out on Sunday.” Jindrak got in a brief flurry of offense and a two count, but Taker soon finished off Jindrak with a chokeslam and Tombstone. Reigns yanked a ringside camera away from a cameraman and nailed Taker in the back of the head with it just after Taker scored the three count on Jindrak. Reigns left the ring, but as he trash-talked Taker, Taker did the sit-up and then stood up and rolled his eyes back. Reigns didn’t show the usual fear that Taker opponents do. They’ve done a nice job building this mini-feud the last two weeks. I don’t see Reigns as “the next Batista” (i.e. potential breakout star), but I do think he’s shown he can do more than stand around and nod behind Kurt Angle and work mid-card tag matches.

WINNER: Undertaker at 4:04.

STAR RATING: * — Good energetic aggression by Taker early.

[Commercial Break]

-Carlito cool walked into Teddy Long’s office backstage and told him to pack his things. Long said that’s not the word he’s heard. He said he was told the decision on his future will be made next week. Carlito said he knows what the ultimate decision will be. Long said his only focus now is to make No Way Out “the best pay-per-view ever.” Let’s hope his job doesn’t rest on that, although really, it’s not looking all that bad with that six-person cruiserweight six-way, the potentially good tag title match, Cena vs. Angle, and a potentially solid cage match main event. Carlito accused him of setting up JBL. Long denied it and told Carlilto to get out. Carlito told him when he’s not the boss anymore, he better watch his back.

-Cole and Tazz talked about the line-up of matches for No Way Out.

-Angle talked to Cena backstage. Angle said Cena’s first match ever on Smackdown was against him, and he beat him 1-2-3. Angle mocking spun his U.S. Title belt plate. He said nothing has changed and he’s still going to beat him like he always does, “so then you can go back to making your little raps.” Cena got serious and told him he’s tired of Angle brow-beating him for not wearing suits and rapping, “but a suit don’t suit me.” He told him to wake up because at No Way Out, he is going to show that he is hungrier. “Sunday, you’re not looking at a kid who doesn’t belong or a kid who doesn’t belong, you’re looking at a hungry son of a bitch who is going to WrestleMania.” Angle shook his head. Good segment.

-JBL was on a cell phone and he said Batista had arrived. He told his cabinet they needed to go to the ring and take care of business. Tazz said to buckle up.

[Commercial Break]

-JBL stood in the ring with his cabinet, minus Amy Weber of course, and said in case Batista hadn’t noticed he had become a “wrestling god.” They cut to Batista backstage who got out of a nice convertible and checked out JBL’s limo. Batista loosened his tie and rolled up his sleeve, then he grabbed a baseball bat out of his convertible. Then he began smashing in windows with the bat. At least WWE didn’t use an old broken down limo for this smash-em-up scene. Was that a Torch Newsletter lying in the backseat of the limo? Batista stayed away from bashing the metal so only the windows would need to be replaced. He methodically bashed the windows in one after another with a smile on his face occasionally. Batista threw the bat aside and then yanked off JBL’s horn ornament. JBL was shown gritting his teeth in the ring, but he didn’t exactly run to the parking garage to stop him. Batista then looked in the outside rear view mirror and checked his tie. JBL sent Jordan and the Bashams out after Batista. Batista got into his convertible and began to sped away before JBL’s men could reach him. Cole said, “I think Batista got the champ’s attention.”

Big Show’s music then started. When he came out, JBL and his crew attacked him. Batista ran back to the ring and made the save, nailing everyone with clotheslines and Batistabombs. Batista stood in the ring as JBL trash talked him from ringside. Big Show then stood up behind him. Batista turned around and they had a brief staredown, then they turned to JBL. They’ve done a good job creating a sense that Batista might choose to jump to Smackdown, or at least a small sense of doubt that it’s a given he’s jumping to Raw (although we still know better).

