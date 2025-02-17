AEW GRAND SLAM AUSTRALIA RESULTS (2/15): Zilem’s report on Mariah May vs. Toni Storm for AEW Women’s Title, Don Callis Family vs. Omega & Ospreay, Mercedes vs. Cameron, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW GRAND SLAM AUSTRALIA REPORT

FEBRUARY 15, 2025

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA at BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT AND MAX

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony welcomed everyone to show.

(1) KENNY OMEGA & WILL OSPREAY vs. THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher w/Mark Davis)

Don Callis joined the commentary for the match. Before the bell rang, the crowd chanted, “This is Awesome.” Ospreay and Fletcher started fast with shoulder blocks and forearms. Takeshita kicked Omega to the floor, which allowed Fletcher and Takeshita to double-team Ospreay. Omega got the hot tag and ran wild. Omega teased a terminator dive, but Takeshita broke it up. Omega took out Takeshita, and he rolled to the outside. Omega and Ospreay both did terminator dives, and the crowd went wild. The crowd chanted, ” F*** Don Callis.” Takeshita hit Omega with a senton dive from the top rope for a near fall. The crowd chanted, “Kenny!” The match broke down, and all four men hit big moves. [c]

After the break, Ospreay hit Fletcher with a DDT, and the crowd went wild. Ospreay went for Oscutter. Fletcher blocked it, and Ospreay hit another DDT. Don Callis grabbed Ospreay’s foot while the official’s back was turned. Takeshita hit a double German suplex onto Omega and Ospreay. Fletcher was pulled outside, allowing Ospreay to climb to the ropes and hit a dive. Omega hit a powerbomb and v-trigger for a near fall. The crowd chanted, “This is Awesome.” Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near fall. Ospreay hit an assisted Oscutter. The match broke down again and everyone hit big moves. Fletcher and Takeshita hit stereo Tombstone power drivers for a near fall. The crowd chanted, “Fight for forever!” All four men exchanged forearms until they all went to their knees due to exhaustion. Takeshita drilled Omega with a V-Trigger for a close near fall.

Takeshita went for the cover on Omeha, but before the official count was three, Ospreay used his body as a battering ram to hit Takeshita’s shoulder to break up the cover. Takeshita lowered the knee pad and went for a V-Trigger on Omega again, but Omega blocked it and gave him a V-Trigger of his own. Fletcher went to give Omega a brainbuster from the top rope, but Omega shrugged him to the outside. While Omega and Takeshita crashed and burned after fighting on the top rope, they somehow used Takeshita as a springboard to dive off the top rope and hit Fletcher outside. In the match’s closing moments, Omega and Ospreay hit a Hidden Blade One Winged Angel combination to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay in 21:20

(Brian’s Thoughts: AEW measures the show’s tone correctly here and let some of their top talents go nuts and put on an absolute show for this crowd.)

(2) MERCEDES MONE vs. HARLEY CAMERON – TBS Title Match

After Cameron entered the ring, the camera panned to Mom Watanabe in the crowd. Who won the Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup and will receive a future title match of her choosing. Cameron rushed Mercedes immediately, but v ducked and hit the Tranquilo pose on the top rope.

Mercedes bodyslammed Cameron. Cameron hit a great-looking Russian leg sweep and a facebuster for a near fall. Mercedes went for the Moné Maker, but Cameron got out of it. Cameron went under the ring to grab the Mercedes puppet. Cameron hit ten punches on Mercedes with the puppet in hand. Mercedes punted the puppet out of the ring. Mercedes hit the running knees in the corner for a near fall. The crowd chanted “Harley!” [c]

After the break, Cameron hit a springboard bulldog. Both women exchanged forearm shots. Mercedes hit three amigos and went for a frog splash but was blocked by Cameron. Mercedes hit a backstabber and dropkick to hit Cameron out of the ring. Cameron rose from the ring with Mercedes puppet in the ring. I don’t know if this was planned or a happy accident, but the moment has been captured on social media. The crowd chanted, “Feel the wrath1” Cameron hit Mercedes with a cross body and an Australian Destroyer for a close near fall. Mercedes recovered and hit a powerbomb and a Meteora for another near fall. Cameron made quick pin attempts for near falls in the match’s closing moments. Cameron climbed to the top rope for a Swanton drive, crashed, and burned, which allowed Mone to hit the Moné Maker to secure the victory and retain the TBS Title.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone retains the TBS Title in 12:50

(Brian’s Thoughts: I was thrilled with Cameron’s performance and progress in this match. This was easily her best performance in the ring in her young career. I hope AEW follows up with Cameron and continues to take fans on a journey of her progress. Mercedes delivered and continues to show why she is indeed the blueprint in AEW.)

-The show went backstage to Omega and Ospreay. Omega challenged Takeshita to a match at AEW Revolution for the AEW International Title. Ospreay challenged Fletcher to a steel cage match at Revolution.

(3) DEATH RIDERS (Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley w/Marina Shafir) vs. ADAM COPELAND & JAY WHITE – Brisbane Brawl Match

After Copeland entered the ring, the crowd sang his song. Copeland got a little emotional, as anyone would. This was a great moment. The Death Riders made their way to the ring and were jumped immediately by Copeland and White. All four men brawled on the outside. Castagnoli and Copeland brawled through the crowd. White grabbed a table under the ring. White drilled Moxley with DDT. Copeland climbed to the top of the stairs and hit a double axe handle onto Castagnoli. The crowd chanted, “Moxley is a wanker!”

Moxley laid White across a table and climbed to the top rope, but Copeland stopped him. Shafir nailed Copeland with kendo stick shots, which allowed Castagnoli to powerbomb Cope through the table. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

After the break, Copeland hit a double clothesline. White battered Castagnoli and Moxley with a kendo stick to the stomach. Castagnoli sent Whitehead first into a steel chair that was a step in the corner. White railed to hit the Blade Runner. White went for a cover, but Wheeler Yuta broke up the pinfall. Copeland speared Castagnoli in the corner through a table. Copeland grabbed a steel chair with a barbed wire. Copeland went for the Concerto on Moxley, but Yuta and Shafir made the save. In the match’s closing moments, Castagnoli hit the Nautralizer, and Moxley followed up his Bulldog Choke to secure the submission victory for his team.

WINNERS: The Death Riders win by submission in 13:24

(Brian’s Thoughts: The moment with Copeland and the crowd was great, and the work was decent throughout. However, the match lacked creativity. This match would never be on par with the opener of this card, but I thought there was an opportunity to show more range and flair for a brawl. I was stunned when Moxley choked out Copeland for the victory. What this means for Revolution is hard to say, but I know the Death Riders as the main event act has run its course in AEW.)

(4) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. BUDDY MATTHEWS – AEW Continental Title Match

Okada received a superstar entrance for the match. The bell rang, and both men stared each other down. Okada gave the middle finger to Matthews. Both men exchanged standing switches, and Matthews gave Okada the middle finger and walked away from the match. Matthews grabbed a mic and called Okada a wanker. Okada returned to the ring and rocked Matthews with an uppercut. Matthews dropped a knee to Okada and got a near fall. Okada hit a flapjack and followed up with a dropkick to knock Matthews to the outside. [c]

After the break, Matthews hit a Meteora for a near fall. After hitting an elbow drop, Okada gave the crowd the middle finger. Okada hit the Rainmaker, but Matthews kicked out. Okada rolled in the ring with the Continental Title. Matthews hit the Stomp and Matthews’s Law, but Okada put his foot on the rope to break up the three count. Okada climbed to the top rope, but Matthews climbed to the top rope to hit a superplex and jackhammer for another near fall. Matthews put Okada in the Prison Lock. Okada tried to get to the ropes but was pulled back. In the match’s closing moments, Okada held on to the official to mule kick Matthews and followed up with Rainmaker to secure the victory and retain the Continental Title.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada retains the Continental Title in 13:24

(Brian’s Thoughts: Took a minute to find its stride, but this got great in the 2nd half of the match. I loved how Matthews did tributes to Rhea Ripley throughout the match. The finish was a little underwhelming, but the match overdelivered.)

(5) TONI STORM (w/Luther) vs. MARIAH MAY – AEW Women’s World Title Match

Before the match started, it felt like a big fight. After the bell rang, both women took in the moment, and then Storm laid punches in the corner and the middle of the ring. The crowd chanted, “F— her up, Toni!” May recovered and drilled Storm with a shotgun dropkick. Storm dropped May on the back of the head with suplex after suplex. Storm had excellent snap and force with each suplex. May pulled the legs under Storm, which allowed May to hit a shotgun dropkick to Storm on a guardrail. [c]

After the break, Storm charged May with a running lariat and hit a low down for a near fall. Storm locked in a bulldog choke. May bit Storm to break the submission, but May finally made her way out of bounds to break the submission. Both women brawled outside, and May hit Storm with Mayday on the floor. May climbed to the top rope to hit a shotgun dropkick.

While Storm was in the corner, May hit a running hip attack. Storm out of nowhere found the energy to hit May for a near fall. Storm hit May with three hip attacks in the corner, each louder and stiffer than the last. Storm hit Storm Zero, but May kicked out. May hit a side suplex and two May, but somehow Storm kicked out. May pushed the official as she was furious Storm somehow kicked out. May paint brushed Storm in the corner, but Storm recovered to hit a running powerbomb.

Storm hit another Storm Zero, but May rolled out of bounds. In the closing moments of the match, May hit another Mayday, got too cocky and didn’t go for a cover. May went for another Mayday, but Storm countered into a cradle to secure the pinfall and win the AEW Women’s World Title in her home country.

WINNER: Toni Storm wins the AEW Women’s World Title in 15:00

(Brian’s Thoughts: Being live and in person for All-In, I may have to give May Storm II the nod as my better of the two matches. Excellent match throughout from both women. The hip attacks looked like death to take in the corner. Anyone upset over the finish hasn’t watched any wrestling in the ’80s or early-’90s. The whole premise leading up to this match was Storm outsmarting May. Mind you, Storm won matches throughout the year with cradles while doing the Toni Time gimmick. I hope AEW runs this back again in some time of stip.

FINAL THOUGHTS: AEW gave Australia precisely what it wanted: Hot action and a hometown victory in the main event. It will be interesting to see if AEW returns to Australia next year for a PPV.