John Cena announced for three dates in Europe for Monday Night Raw live events next month

WWE announced today that John Cena has been booked to wrestle on three dates in Europe next month for Raw events.

Monday, March 17 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National (www.ticketmaster.be)

Monday, March 24 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro (www.ticketmaster.co.uk)

Monday, March 31 – London, England – O2 Arena (www.axs.com)

They are being billed as his final appearances in those cities. The full press release follows: