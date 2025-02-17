FREE PODCAST 2/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (2-13-2020) Soucek & Parks run down AEW Dynamite and talk Jordynne Grace-Taya Valkyrie title change, Killer Kross, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to the Feb. 13, 2020 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “All Elite Aftershow” with Andrew Soucek and special gust cohost Greg Parks (filling in for Mike McMahon) breaking down the Feb. 13 episode of AEW Dynamite segment by segment. They also take emails on Jordynne Grace winning the Impact Knockouts Title, Killer Kross’s decision to sign with NXT, traditional babyface and heel roles in wrestling, and more.

