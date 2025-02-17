5 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (12/30/2019): Ricochet vs. Andrade main events, plus Murphy vs. Aleister Black, Kevin Owens-Seth Rollins angle, Orton-Styles exchange, plus Charlotte, Street Profits, Drew McIntyre

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 30, 2019

LIVE FROM HARTFORD, CONN.

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Jerry Lawler

[HOUR ONE]

-They aired the opening theme of Raw. Then Joseph introduced the show and hyped the “wedding of the year” between Bobby Lashley and Lana. He also hyped Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy in a rematch of what he called the show-stealing match at TLC.

-Kevin Owens marched to the ring wearing his “Stun Owens Stun” t-shirt. They showed Joseph and Lawler together, without Samoa Joe, as Lawler got excited over the wedding later. Owens then said they’re kicking off Raw with some fireworks. He threw to a clip of Seth Rollins and AOP attacking him, and then beating up Rey Mysterio and dragging him up the ramp, followed by slamming Samoa Joe through the announce table. Back live, KO said they sent him to the hospital twice this month. He said he’s going to keep calling them out every week and getting the hell beaten out of him, but sooner or later he is taking “one of you idiots down with me.” He said where he has a problem is where the consequences of their actions impact people in the locker room he respects and looks up to, such as Rey Mysterio. He said there’s not a whole lot of people in the industry he respects as much as Mysterio, and it made him sick to watch the three of them gang up on a legend like Rey. He said the worst part is that Seth and AOP’s actions last week are why Rey lost his U.S. Title to Andrade at Madison Square Garden last week. They went to footage of Andrade beating Rey to win the U.S. Title. Lawler claimed he saw every minute of that match and it was obvious Rey was not at 100 percent because of the injury he suffered at Raw last week.

Back live, fans were booing the title change. As KO said he had enough of “tape study,” out came Seth and AOP to Seth’s music. Seth said KO is still failing to see the big picture. He said this isn’t something he has chosen, but rather it’s been forced on him by people like him who think they know best. He said it’s his sacrifice for the greatest good. He said he’s being a leader and messiah to take this industry into the next decade. He said KO left him with no choice but to impose his will, and if he resists, AOP will enforce his will.

As they approached the ring, KO dove at them at ringside. AOP beat him down as Seth asked when he is going to learn. They beat up KO in the corner of the ring as Seth told AOP to teach him a lesson. Joe ran out. AOP charged after him, but Joe took them out. He then charged into the ring and went after Seth with jabs, a headbutt, and the Coquina Clutch. AOP re-entered the ring and attacked Joe. Fans booed. KO re-entered with a chair and bashed AOP across their backs. Seth punched away at KO in the corner as AOP took over on Joe. Security ran into the ring to pull the wrestlers apart. Joseph said, “Complete chaos kicking us off on Raw!” Some fans chanted “Let them fight!” Security succeeded in separating them and holding them back for a few seconds, but then Owens broke free and flip-dove off the top rope onto the crowd of security with the heels at ringside. They cut to a break mid-brawl. [c]

-They replayed what happened before the break. They they cut backstage to Joe and KO talking in the locker room. Charly Caruso walked up to them and said security is on their way. She asked Joe why he’d get involved in such a sticky situation. Joe said it wasn’t his choice, it was Seth’s choice to never be safe again. He said Seth made the choice to make sure Owens will never stand alone again. KO said he’s known him for a long time and he’s known a lot of bad people, but he’s never known anyone as bad as Joe. He said after everything he’s done in this company, he never imagined anyone would be by his side for this fight, but if anybody is going to be there, he’s glad it’s Joe. Owens said security is on their way to send them out of the arena, but he asked Joe if they accomplished their goal for this week. Joe agreed they had. Joe told security if anyone touches him, they don’t feel with their fingers any more. KO wished them Happy New Year and walked out.

-Lawler said Joe and KO deserved to be escorted out of the arena after they tried to ruin a show with a big wedding coming up later.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous segment. Seth, AOP, KO, and Joe are being utilized and featured in the best way they ever have in WWE right now. Seth is in his lane, a better version of his past heel characters with a real-life chip on his shoulder motivating him. Joe has shown this top-tier badass intensity his entire career, and I really like the linking of KO and Joe as two guys who have done bad things aligning against a force they see as crossing lines even they wouldn’t.)

(1) ALEISTER BLACK vs. BUDDY MURPHY

Black made his ring entrance first. Murphy sent Black to the floor with an early huracanrana, then sat cross-legged mid-ring. He mouthed off to Black. Joseph said, “Mind games early being played by Buddy Murphy.” Murphy ducked a kick and rolled up Black for a two count. Black threw Murphy to the floor. Murphy slide right back in where Black was sitting cross-legged. A minute later when Murphy climbed to the top rope, Black front kicked his mouth and “a tooth went flying.” Murphy slouched over on the top rope. Black then set up a superplex. Murphy blocked it and went for a sunset flip. Black blocked that and kicked Murphy. Murphy then kicked Black in the nose, sending him to the floor. They cut to a break. [c]

Back live, Black scored a two count after a springboard moonsault. Murphy pushed Black off of him with his feet, but sold a tweaked knee afterward. He got up, but couldn’t put went on it. He reached for Black, but Black round-kicked him to the head. Murphy sent Black face-first into the middle turnbuckle, then dropkicked him from behind. After that, he tried to pin Black with his feet on the top rope. The ref saw it and stopped his count. Murphy overshot Black with a flying flip splash on the floor. Murphy threw Black back into the ring and then leaped off the second rope with flying double-knees for a near fall. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” as both were slow to get up. Lawler touted how this match is stealing the show again tonight.

Murphy landed a sitout powerbomb for a near fall a minute later. Again, both were slow to get up, but Murphy stood first. They exchanged kicks and counter kicks mid-ring with signature exchange that the crowd ate up, leading to Black scoring a two count after a fake-out round-kick/side-kick. Murphy ducked a Fade to Black, then landed a jumping knee. Black countered Murphy’s Law with a sunset flip for a two count. Black went back to the Black Mass set-up and this time connected.

WINNER: Black in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent match. These are the types of match series that can lead to a wrestler or two being elevated to the next level, although follow-up is key. Murphy is shining here in a way that, in an ideal scenario, would be compared some day to the Steve Austin-Savio Vega series where it’s clear a star is emerging. Murphy should come out of this elevated, too.)

-Backstage Seth asked AOP to explain to him what’s going on. Akam and Rezar said they’ve got his back from all sides. Seth said management has politely asked them to leave. He couldn’t believe WWE wanted to close out the year without him. “Let them try,” he said. “This show will be cancelled by the end of the next match.” In walked security guys who surrounded them. Seth said they’re leaving voluntarily. Seth smiled, but then got “that look” which said there’s a sinister undercurrent to his intent or mood.

-Backstage Lana was being made up. Erik Rowan walked up to her and said it’s a big day, but he didn’t an invitation. He asked if it was an oversight or if she doesn’t like him. He picked up his cage and said they don’t care either way. He then let out a huge yell. Lana looked disturbed.

-An NXT commercial aired with the Year-End Awards episode coming up this Wednesday. [c]

-They showed that Randy Orton was injured in Hershey, Pa. last night. They showed a photo of him in the corner having his left knee tended to and then in a wheelchair later with his knee wrapped. Joseph said he’d address the crowd later. (Note: Our correspondent says the injury occurred when Orton’s knee gave out as Styles was blocking an RKO.)

(2) ERIK ROWAN vs. KIP

Rowan dominated early. When Kip rolled to ringside, he eyed the cage curiously. Rowan chased him down and gave him a big boot, then tossed him around ringside, then splashed him and covered him in the ring. Rowan lifted his shoulder before three, then gave him a Claw Slam for the three count.

WINNER: Rowan in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m still loving the slow build for Rowan facing someone more imposing and milking the cage mystery in these squash matches.)

-Backstage Lana was rubbing oil all over her chest and arms. She was talking to herself about how Rowan is obsessed with her, just like everyone. “I can’t blame them, I love myself as well,” she said.

-Charlotte made her full entrance. As she walked to the ring, the announcers hyped that the Top Five Matches of 2019 would be revealed on WWE Backstage on FS1 next week with Christian joining Booker T and Renee Young. Charlotte said she was there to announce her entry into the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She said she knew and all the fans knew she would be in the Rumble. She said the fans didn’t want her to come out and state the obvious. She talked up her resume bullet points including being hard-working, consistent, and arguably the greatest of all-time. She said she is the first woman of the decade to announce her entrance into the Women’s Royal Rumble. (It’s still 2019.) She said she’s actually the first male or female. She said she’s so tired of saying she’s the Queen of WWE, and the fans probably are, too. She said she’d rather show them. She said she has her favorite robe on and her boots are laced. She invited someone to come out and face her. “Actually, who wants to come out here and bow down to the Queen?” Natalya’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s always tough to get a read on whether Charlotte is trying to be a confident babyface or an conceited insufferable self-absorbed heel. I lean toward the latter here. She was less robotic than usual, and it seemed at times an actual human being was talking in a way that was connected to the words she was saying. If that sounds like a back-handed compliment, it is, because she’s been stunted on the mic for far too long, and it’s time she starts showing a broader range on the mic. Good to see her given the chance and the material, and while it wasn’t as dynamic as I think she could easily be, it was a step forward.) [c]

(3) CHARLOTTE vs. NATLAYA

The match began shortly before the end of the first hour.

[HOUR TWO]

Joseph plugged that Becky Lynch would have an exclusive interview coming up. Natalya took it to Charlotte at ringside a few minutes in. Lawler said Natalya didn’t come to the ring to “bow down.” Natalya took it to Charlotte aggressively, rammed her head into the mat, and asked Charlotte if that felt good. Joseph asked Lawler how he feels about the new aggressive side of Natalya. Charlotte avoided a charge in the corner, then went for a Boston Crab on Natalya in the corner on the middle turnbuckle. The ref counted to four and Charlotte let go. Natalya dropped to the mat. R-Truth ran to the ring, pursued by Shelton Benjamin, Eric Young, and others. Charlotte kicked Young when he tried to short-cut his way through the ring. [c]

Natalya hit Charlotte with a barrage of forearms. Charlotte came back with a spear for a near fall. The ref checked on Natalya, who was not moving after the kickout. Charlotte went for a figure-four, but Natalya kicked her off and then set up a Sharpshooter. Charlotte kicked out of that, then hit Natalya with a Natural Selection for a two count. Joseph acknowledged she didn’t get all of it from a low angle. Joseph talked about a ton of momentum being on the line for the final Raw of the decade. Charlotte leaped off the top rope with a moonsault, but Natalya lifted her legs. Charlotte went for a figure-four, but Natalya countered with a small package. Charlotte kicked out, then hit a big boot and applied the figure-four. She bridged into the Figure-Eight for the tapout win.

WINNER: Charlotte in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match, as you’d expect from these two. The crowd reacted to some of the sequences, but weren’t strongly for or against either wrestler because there’s just too much ambiguity with Charlotte plus Natalya having a more aggressive approach hinted at a heel edge for her.)

-Caruso interviewed Lynch backstage. Charly said last week Asuka agreed to face her for the Raw Title, but no date was announced. She asked if Lynch knew the date. Lynch revealed it’ll be at the Royal Rumble. Lynch said her contract is coming up and she insisted on the match before she’d even start negotiating. She said she cannot forget about Asuka beating her. She said money and status can’t erase that loss and what it means. Becky said history needed to know if a woman could be the face of the brand, and she proved it could be. She said she learned that when you’re the golden goose, you also get the golden handcuffs. She said she’s going to clear her record even if it kills her.

-They showed Bobby Lashley backstage smiling in the mirror, wearing a vest with no shirt. Lawler said he looks nervous. [c]

-Another Liv Morgan vignette aired. She was brushing her hair and talked about how to be different, you can’t just look different. She said you have to feel different, too. She said someone once made her feel different, and then they took it away. She said the old her would have done something impulsive, but the new her is more methodical. She said she strikes when she’s ready and she thinks she’s ready. “Are you?” she asked.

-The O.C. walked out. A.J. Styles stood between Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. He said if there are still any doubters out there that Raw is The O.C.’s show, here it is. They showed a clip of two weeks ago on Raw where The O.C. beat The Viking Raiders. Then they showed last week’s six-man tag with Orton and Styles involved, with Styles getting the win. Back live, Anderson said everyone said The Viking Raiders were unbeatable, even stupid people like the fans in Hartford. (He didn’t say Hartford, though, because they’re avoiding that, although the awesome Hartford Whalers jerseys on the fans opposite the hard camera give it away.) Gallows touted the trophy at ringside that proves they’re the best tag team in the world. The Street Profits interrupted. Montez Ford bragged that they’ve beaten Anderson & Gallows more than once, yet Gallows & Anderson won a trophy that proves they’re the best tag team in the world. Ford said that means they’re the best. Styles interrupted and said it only proves they were lucky. Styles said they should stick to “your cute little skits backstage or else maybe you’ll get hurt.” Dawkins said he’d feel threatened, but it’s coming from a threesome of men named after a “teen soap opera.” Ford sang the theme song to The O.C. TV series. Gallows interrupted and said it’s not a high school musical, it’s Monday Night Raw. He told them to enter the ring so they can kick their asses. Ford said they want the smoke.

(4) KARL ANDERSON & LUKE GALLOWS (w/A.J. Styles) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Ford got control over Anderson early, then flickered his tongue at Styles at ringside. Styles tripped Dawkins running the ropes a minute later. Styles denied to the ref it happened, but the ref didn’t believe him and ordered him to leave ringside. Lawler decried the referee not believing Styles. [c]

Dawkins eventually got hot-tagged in and received a modest pop. He rallied against Anderson. The heels soon took over again. They hit a tandem neckbreaker for a two count. Ford flip dove onto Gallows at ringside after some interference. Dawkins tagged him in. He landed a top rope frog splash for the three count.

WINNERS: The Street Profits in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good build-up with the mic work before the match making this match feel bigger than if it was just thrown out there. Street Profits needed a little boost after seeming to be treading water as an act lately. The O.C. have been strong enough to absorb the loss.)

-They went to Joseph and Lawler on camera who talked about the Lynch-Asuka match becoming official for the Royal Rumble. They talked about her contract negotiations.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m curious where they’re going with the “contract negotiations” angle here. Does it lead to a move to Smackdown and then Shayna Baszler moving to Raw?) [c]

-Backstage, The Street Profits reacted to their victory. Ford asked if beating the best team in the world makes them the best in the universe. Hawkins said it actually makes them bigger than the multi-verse. He said there’s a parallel world with parallel universes to earth based on the theoretical… at which point Ford shot him a look that indicated he was lost and not buying it. Ford asked if Dawkins is ready for the wedding. Dawkins said he wants to know who the brides’ maids are. Ford then said he had the four most important words in the universe: “We Want Smoke.” (He left off “the”.)

(5) ZACK RYDER & CURT HAWKINS vs. DREW MCINTYRE

The back of Ryder’s trunks say, “Still Here.” Drew walked out after Ryder and Hawkins with a mic in his hand. He said tonight they have themselves a two-on-one match. He called himself “The Sexy Scotsman.” He leaned next to a kid and asked if he minded and then said he doesn’t care what he thinks. He said he wanted to take a poll. He mentioned they were in Hartford, Connecticut. He asked if anyone thinks Drew should be worried tonight. Almost no one raised their hand. Then he asked everyone to raise their hands who thinks Ryder and Hawkins should be “extremely, extremely worried tonight.” Drew said it’s unanimous and the people have spoken and the numbers are in. He looked at Ryder and Hawkins and said, “Just like everyone who gets in the ring with me, you’re screwed.” He took it to Hawkins and Ryder before the bell. The bell rang after the ref checked on Hawkins. Drew then delivered a Claymore Kick. When Ryder entered the ring, Drew gave him a Future Shock DDT, then kipped up. Drew placed Ryder over Hawkins and then pinned both of them.

WINNER: McIntyre in 1:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They continue to utilize the squash format so well week after week on Raw. Mixed with competitive matches like three of the first four matches tonight, it’s effective at building up the featured winners such as Rowan and Drew. Drew felt more relaxed than usual on the mic tonight, having some fun and seeming less intense and tight.)

-Joseph said Orton would be out soon to address his knee injury. [c]

-The announcers hyped that next week, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear on Raw to kick off the new year. Also, Rey Mysterio gets a rematch against Andrade next week, plus the Raw Tag Team Titles at stake in a triple threat match with the Viking Raiders defending against both The O.C. and Street Profits.

-Orton’s music played. He walked out on crutches and hung his head. He gingerly made his way down the ramp. Joseph said he was here to talk about his injury and his larger future. Orton struggled to enter the ring and got help from a ringside tech lifting his leg onto the ring apron. He slid under the bottom rope as the crowd watched in silence. Lawler said he was nervous about what they were about to hear from Orton. He said he’s done just about everything there is to do in WWE. When his music stopped, fans cheered. Then they chanted “Randy! Randy!”

[HOUR THREE]

Orton said this isn’t ballet, and injuries can happen anytime. He said everyone in the back knows that every time they step into the ring, it can happen. He said it kills him that he needed help to get into the ring in front of them. Another, loud, “Randy!” chant broke out. He said he’s seen champions that have surrendered their titles because of injuries. He said he doesn’t respect many people, but Edge had to surrender his entire career because of an injury. He said nobody wants to see that happen. He said he’s rambling. He said last night he really screwed up his leg and something popped in his knee when he landed last night. He said he didn’t know how bad it was until this morning. He said doctors informed him, after looking at the MRI, that he’ll be out for a very long time. He said what hurts most is there is a chance he won’t be able to come back. Fans chanted “No! No!” Orton said no matter what happens, he’s going to do his best to be sure somebody gets RKO’d at WrestleMania. He said that is his promise to them.

Styles interrupted. He called a time out. He asked if he’s saying the next time he gets to fight him won’t be until WrestleMania at the earliest. Styles entered the ring and said it’s the time and the place. He said Randy looks mad. He asked what he plans to do. “Is the Viper going to strike?” he asked. “I don’t think so,” he said. He said there is something he hasn’t done since he was five. He obnoxiously said, “I’m not touching you! I’m not touching you!” as he bobbed his finger near Randy, then poked him. He said he feels like the bully at school who picks on a weak kid. He said it’s funny how fate bit Randy before Randy could bite fate or him.

Orton stood there, looking helpless and dejected. He asked Styles if he’s done. Styles said he’s not. He said he’s going to give the people what they want. He said he’s going to put his arms behind his back and let The Viper strike. He stuck his chin out and told Randy to hit him. Randy didn’t. “My god, Randy, you really are hurt, aren’t you?” he said. “Good thing for you I am a patient man.” He said he’ll wait until WrestleMania to take that leg of his and put it in the Calf Crusher and not only make him tap out, but retire him. “See ya’ at WrestleMania, buddy!” he said. Then he kicked one of his crutches out of his arms, laughed, and began to leave. Randy leaned on the ropes as fans chanted, “A.J. sucks!” Orton told Styles that the difference between the two of them is that he’s patient, and he’s not. Orton then gave Styles an RKO. He stomped his leg on the mat and showed he wasn’t really hurt. “It’s a ruse! Randy Orton just suckered A.J. Styles in big-time!” Joseph said

(Keller’s Analysis: Orton really played with their emotions. Orton’s acting was tremendous start to finish. Styles was great at being obnoxious.)

-The announcers threw to a clip of the fish of Andrade beating Rey Mysterio to become U.S. Champion at MSG. Then a clip aired of Rey after the match backstage at MSG saying that Andrade was the better man earlier, but he will regain the title next week at Raw. He told Seth and AOP not to count him out. He said he didn’t start this, but he promises when this is all over, he will be standing tall.

-Andrade made his ring entrance. [c]

-Joseph plugged the Reigns vs. Ziggler match on Fox on New Year’s Eve.

(6) ANDRADE (w/Zelina Vega) vs. JOBBER

Andrade attacked his opponent as the bell rang as his opponent was stretching his arms in the corner. Joseph said Zelina vowed to bring Andrade to gold and she now has. Andrade seemed ready to finish his opponent, but Zelina called for him to toss him to the floor and administer more of a beating instead. He lifted the ringside mat and then set up a DDT on the floor, but Ricochet came out to interrupt. Andrade backed off and re-entered the ring. Ricochet grabbed a mic and entered the ring. He said it won’t go down like that tonight. He said he took advantage of an injured Humberto Carillo and Rey Mysterio, but he’s stepping up to see if he can do it to him.

WINNER: No contest. [c]

(7) ANDRADE (w/Zelina Vega) vs. RICOCHET

Back and forth action. Andrade rammed Ricochet into the ring apron a few minutes into the match. Then he set up him at ringside near the exposed floor. Ricochet fought out of it and hit a forearm. Andrade backdropped Ricochet onto the exposed floor, though. [c]

Back from the break, Ricochet took over. Zelina pulled Andrade to the bottom rope to try to give him a break. Andrade avoided a Recoil seconds later, but Andrade landed a spinning elbow as Ricochet rebounded off the ropes. He scored a two count. Ricochet soon took over. Zelina shoved him off the rope, but the ref didn’t see it. Andrade them gave Ricochet a Hammerlock DDT for the win.

WINNER: Andrade in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match that occurred because of Ricochet standing up to a bully, and then Andrade winning only because of Zelina’s interference. Solid 101 booking. Good actual momentum for Andrade’s character. I wish there was a memorable over-the-top gleeful celebration by Zelina and Andrade for the U.S. Title win, though.) [c]

-Backstage Andrade and Zelina were celebrating their win when Sarah Schreiber approached them. She asked about the Rey rematch next week. Zelina said Rey will get what he wants next week, but it’ll lead to Andrade beating him again. Andrade closed with a few words in Spanish and declaring himself U.S. Champion.

-They went to Joseph and Lawler who hyped Raw in Oklahoma City, Okla. next week with the return of Lesnar. [c]

-The Justice of the Peace introduced Lashley first. Then Lana. They cut to a break. [c]

The Justice said life is filled with many blessings, and he speaks for everyone tonight that he believes they will nurture a love that makes them better versions of themselves. He said marriage is a garden they sew with love, and they harvest it with personal growth. When he brought up bringing a child into the world, Lana objected and said that wasn’t in the script because it’d make her fat and she doesn’t want a little Lana-wannabe. The Justice asked, “Bobby, are you sure you want this to continue.” Lashley nodded. Fans began chanting “Rusev Day!” Lana screeched, “This isn’t about Rusev!” The Justice said they are very happy for both of them. Fans booed. He said they have chosen to write their own vows to love, honor, and cherish one another. Lana told the fans to shut up because today is all about her. “Lana Lana Lana Lana!” she said.

Lana said this is the luckiest day of Lashley’s life because he is marrying the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Fans booed louder. She said he is joining with holy matrimony the greatest woman who has ever lived. She called the fans pathetic. Lawler said he thinks she believes all of this. She said Bobby has worked so hard his entire life and strived for excellence, to be the best at everything, and the greatest gift he could give himself is her. “Rusev Day!” got louder. She got flustered and tried to change it to a chant of “Lana Day!” Fans booed. She said it’s all about her because it’s her day.

Lana told Bobby she put so much time into writing his vows. Bobby said he’s the luckiest man in the world, marrying a woman no other woman can compare to. Fans chanted “What?” Lana said, “It’s not What? It’s Who? And the answer is Lana. L-A-N-A. Lana Lana Lana Lana.” Bobby said he’s strived to be the very best at everything, and she is the greatest gift she could give him. He said everything he has done in his entire life has led to this moment, the greatest of his career and life and manhood. “Lana, thank you for allowing me to marry you!” he said. He leaped into her arms and they kissed. The Justice said, “That was a bit different.” He said it’s time to get to the rings. The Justice went on and on about what the rings meant. Either they were running short on time or Lana was growing impatient, as she interrupted and said to just get to it. When he said now someone must speak up if they objected, a man in a suit walked out and insisted it stop. The Justice asked who he is. He said he is Lana’s first husband. Lashley gave her a nasty look.

He said he and Lana got married the day she turned 18, but then she left him “for that son of a bitch, Rusev.” Lana said he’s still in love with her, and told him to go away. The first husband told Bobby that she’s going to do the same thing to him, because that’s what she does. Lashley gave the guy a chokeslam. He knocked over potted flowers. The Justice said they’d try again. He said if anyone objects, speak now or forever hold your peace. No one interrupted. He shouted, “Hallelujah!” As he was about to announce them as married, a woman marched out and said, “No, no, no!” The Justice asked who she is. She said she is Lashley’s first wife. Lana freaked out. “You never told me? Are you freakin’ kidding me!?” she said. The woman said they met when Lashley was in the military and it was so beautiful. Lana knocked her off the ring apron and threw a fit. The Justice said, “For the last time, if there is a man or a woman who can show just cause – and please, make it just cause – why these two should not be joined in holy matrimony, speak now or forever – and I do mean forever – hold your peace.”

Out walked Liv Morgan who said she wouldn’t have made it through the year without their love. She said she came to WWE a lost soul, a wild child ending her teen years just hoping her dreams would come true. She said she never knew she could be herself until they met and fell in love with each other. She asked how they could do that to her. Lashley said he’s never touched that woman. He said he doesn’t know what she’s talking about. She said, “I’m not talking about Bobby, I’m talking about Lana!” Lana began sobbing as fans chanted “Yes! Yes! Yes!” Lana walked over to Liv and slapped her and tackled her. Lana beat her up some more on the floor until Fit Finlay among others pried her off. Lana re-entered the ring and the justice was about to pronounce them husband and wife, but out of the giant cake display came Rusev (if you didn’t see that coming, get your eyes and brain checked). He attacked Lashley and threw him around, then gave him a Machka Kick. Liv returned to the ring and threw Lana down. Liv and Rusev celebrated as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hmmm. That was strange. Predictable in some ways, odd in others. Not sure where this leaves everyone.)

