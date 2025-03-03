WWE RAW RESULTS (3/3): Keller’s report on CM Punk responding to Seth Rollins’s stomp, War Raiders vs. Creeds for World Tag Titles, Ripley vs. Sky for Women’s Title, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 3, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. AT KEYBANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 13,888 tickets were distributed right before showtime.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of the arena in Buffalo, N.Y.

-A video package aired of Elimination Chamber highlights with clips of the show itself, the Kickoff pre-show and the press conference, YouTube live viewers reacting, and more. Of course, they got to the John Cena heel turn with quotes from corporate media sites reacting to it.

(Keller’s Analysis: The clips of people doing live watch streams of the events is smart of WWE as it encourages more of it with people hoping to make the highlight package. It also creates even more of a sense of community around the WWE product.)

-They went to Cole and Pat McAfee at ringside. Cole said 48 hours later he cannot wrap his head around it. McAfee said Cena sold his soul in his quest to win his 18th world title. Then they showed Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky with Dakota Kai, and Bianca Belair arriving. They showed The Creed Brothers warming up in the ring with Ivy Nile. A Jeep Wagoneer drove up in the parking garage and a seething C.M. Punk got out and marched to the ring. A huge “C.M. Punk!” chant rang out.

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS