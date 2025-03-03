News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (3/4): Announced matches, location, how to watch

March 3, 2025

When: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears – NXT North American Championship match
  • Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
  • Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

