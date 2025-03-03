NXT PREVIEW (3/4): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears – NXT North American Championship match
- Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
- Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan
