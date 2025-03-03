News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/3 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-3-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Detailed history of Hair Matches as the Trump-McMahon loomed, Lawler’s amazing legacy, Hogan-Vince falling out (64 min.)

March 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 3, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

  • Bruce and Wade reflect on the history of big hair matches in pro wrestling (the most and least effective)
  • The amazing legacy of Jerry Lawler (not covered in his Hall of Fame video)
  • Chuck Liddell’s shameful appearance on a talk show this week reminiscent of pro wrestlers of the past (many dead)
  • Phil Mushnick’s criticism of Donald Trump
  • The fallout between Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon and how Hogan was handling it
  • And more

