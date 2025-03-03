VIP PODCAST 3/3 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-3-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Detailed history of Hair Matches as the Trump-McMahon loomed, Lawler’s amazing legacy, Hogan-Vince falling out (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 3, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

Bruce and Wade reflect on the history of big hair matches in pro wrestling (the most and least effective)

The amazing legacy of Jerry Lawler (not covered in his Hall of Fame video)

Chuck Liddell’s shameful appearance on a talk show this week reminiscent of pro wrestlers of the past (many dead)

Phil Mushnick’s criticism of Donald Trump

The fallout between Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon and how Hogan was handling it

And more

