WWE RAW RESULTS (3/3): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on fallout from Elimination Chamber, C.M. Punk speaks, Ripley vs. Sky for Women’s Title, more

WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 3, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. AT KEYBANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 12,267 tickets were distributed right before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 17,556 spectators. Over 2,000 tickets have moved for tonight’s show in the last 2 days (The last time in this venue on Apr. 26, 2024 they drew 13,110.)

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a video package recapping the events of Elimination Chamber.

– CM Punk made his way to the ring and stood atop the announce table. Punk yelled that he would address his enemies tonight. Punk called The Rock a fraud and pointed out that he faked caring about this industry. He moved on to John Cena and claimed that Cena stole his moment. Punk said that he wouldn’t sell his soul and that he would see him down the road. Punk called Seth Rollins out who immediately interrupted and got into a brawl with him on the entrance way. Referees and agents tried to separate them, but couldn’t maintain them apart. They took the brawl onto the announce table, until they were finally separated.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A really strong brawl segment to set up these two for a major rematch at WrestleMania. That was one of Punk’s best promos since his return and he already set up future stories against The Rock and John Cena for later in the year.)

[Commercial Break]

– A video package showcasing the reaction to John Cena siding with The Rock was shown.

– A recap of Seth Rollins and CM Punk’s brawl was shown.

– A recap of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez winning the women’s tag team titles was shown.

– Backstage, the Judgment Day discussed the chance of Raquel Rodriguez challenging for the Women’s Intercontinental title. Finn Bálor pointed out that Liv Morgan lost in the Chamber while Dominik Mysterio and Carlito got embarrassed by Bron Breakker. Dominik said that Finn backed down from Breakker last week. Finn said that he would deal with Breakker himself tonight.

– Gunther made his way to the ring to put over how strong Otis was. Gunther said that Otis was just a freak that belonged in the same category as Jey Uso. He called Otis a people pleaser that didn’t belong in his sacred ring. Gunther mocked Otis for the way he looks before telling him that he could be great if he learned some self-respect. Gunther clobbered Otis with a big boot as the match started.

(1) GUNTHER vs. OTIS (w/Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri)

Gunther stomped Otis down, only for Otis to corner him with a bunch of forearm strikes. Gunther put Otis in a headlock before sending him out of the ring with a big boot. Otis pulled Gunther out of the ring and laid him out with a Fallaway Slam, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Gunther put Otis in a crossface, until he was able to reach the ropes. Gunther blasted Otis with a big boot and put him in a sleeper hold, until Otis slammed him down. Otis withstood Gunther’s chops before they started exchanging chops. Otis hit Gunther with a corner splash and a bodyslam, followed by a back elbow. Gunther tried to run at Otis, but Otis shut him down with a bodyslam and The Caterpillar. Otis missed a Vader Bomb, allowing Gunther to hit him with a shotgun dropkick. Gunther attacked Otis with a series of clotheslines and a big boot, setting him up for a lariat and a nearfall. Gunther dropped Otis with a powerbomb to pick up the win.

WINNER: Gunther at 9:44

– After the match, Gunther put Otis in a sleeper hold and dropped Akira Tozawa on top of him with a powerbomb. Jey Uso ran down to make the save and knocked Gunther down with a Spear. A-Town Down Under attacked Jey from behind, only for Jey to take them out with a superkick and a Spear. Gunther trapped Jey in a sleeper hold and made him pass out.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Really fun match to remind you that Otis can actually wrestle quite well as a singles guy whenever WWE actually allows him to. The post-match angle was fine, but it wasn’t anything special. The inclusion of A-Town Down Under doesn’t really do much for this feud, as neither Theory nor Waller have been treated like threats of any kind on the main roster in a long while.)

– A video package recapping the story between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky was shown.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package showcasing more reactions to John Cena siding with The Rock was shown.

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed AJ Styles about the ending of Elimination Chamber. AJ tried to say that he was surprised, but Karrion Kross interrupted to tease him about Logan Paul. AJ told Kross to leave him alone and said that he would call Logan out next week.

(2) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. IVY NILE – Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra nailed Nile with a dropkick and attacked her with a bunch of knee strikes. Lyra hit Nile with a hip toss, but Nile responded with a clothesline. Nile pummeled Lyra with a bunch of forearm strikes. Lyra caught Nile with a Northern Lights suplex, followed by a dropkick through the ropes. Nile knocked Lyra off the top turnbuckle with a dragon screw before hitting her with another one, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Lyra took Nile down with a roll-up and a backslide, but she kicked out at two. Nile kicked Lyra’s knee and rammed her into the corner before blocking a high crossbody. Lyra dropped Nile with a gutwrench suplex, but her knee was too hurt to make the pinfall. Lyra attacked Nile with a series of kicks and an enzuigiri, until Nile countered a Tornado DDT with a vertical suplex. Nile kicked out of an inside cradle and kicked her away, only for Lyra to shut her down with a swinging neckbreaker.

Lyra hurt her knee while going for Nightwing, allowing Nile to hit her with an elbow to the back. Nile kicked Lyra’s leg and planted her with a sitout powerbomb for a two count. Nile trapped Lyra in an ankle lock, until she was able to grab the ropes. Lyra surprised Nile with a sunset flip before Nile floored her with a German suplex. Lyra avoided a big boot into the corner, allowing Lyra to hit her with a modified backbreaker and the Nightwing for the win.

WINNER: Lyra Valkyria at 9:32 (Still Women’s Intercontinental Champion)

(Pomares’ Analysis: A fun match where the crowd never seemed to buy Ivy Nile as an actual threat to the title. Lyra’s performances have been good, but she badly needs an actual feud to elevate this title. Hopefully, Bayley entering the title picture can help elevate the belt and Lyra.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond tried to interview Seth Rollins, only for Rollins to immediately go to brawl with CM Punk.

[Commercial Break]

