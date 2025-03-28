WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of WrestleMania entrances from the past decade?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the world of WWE, there’s no event more prestigious than WrestleMania. Every year, millions of people go to the big spectacle to see some of their favorite wrestlers perform. It’s treated like a big deal by everyone, which means that it has to be presented like one to deserve the hype.

A major way that happens is the inclusion of something different to their presentation.

Sometimes the wrestlers have their theme music performed by actual artists. Other times, the wrestlers get special entrances that can only be possible at this event, making sure everyone knows that they’re a big deal. To recognize some of those amazing entrances, the WWE YouTube channel dedicated two hours to some of the best over the past decade in their newest WWE Playlist video. With WrestleMania coming up in three weeks, this video will increase the hype of this year’s event while creating memories of past years’ electrifying entrances.

This was a great video compilation showcasing how WWE’s presentation of their wrestlers are amplified in a major way when it comes to WrestleMania. The one thing that’s always on display whenever WWE holds events is their creativity in terms of special entrances. They immediately draw your attention, which is what the company wants.

One highlight was Batista’s WrestleMania 35 entrance where he had an entourage protecting him as he began his walk to the ring. Doing so communicated to the audience that Batista was a big deal who is very important, as entourages are only involved with high profile celebrities.

The New Day’s Booty-O’s entrance from WrestleMania 32 is always a fun watch. Coming out of the cereal box showed how the group was filled with positive energy that kids love. Having special entrances help wrestlers demonstrate their star power while also potentially creating new fans.

Overall, this was an entertaining video showing the power of a wrestler’s entrance when things get modified to it for big events. As WrestleMania is the highlight of WWE’s year, their entrances have to step it up to keep the reputation of the event being so great.

With two hours of footage, it’s safe to say that they have upheld that reputation. Having Seth Rollins’s entrance with the Mummers at WrestleMania XL be the first one in this video perfectly captures how wrestlers’ presentations are elevated at WWE’s premier event.

Seeing Seth in his outfit, along with other cool clothing choices throughout the video, lets people know that the wrestlers take the event seriously and want to make a lasting impression to all the fans watching.

WrestleMania is without a doubt the most important PLE that WWE does. They pull out all the stops, including amazing entrances, to make the experience memorable for everyone.