Gail Kim and other members of TNA management fired, former ROH booker taking over TNA creative, Kim responds

Gail Kim, Ariel Shnerner, Rob Kligman, and Michael Shewchenko have been fired by TNA.

As reported by Fightful Select, TNA President Carlos sent out an internal email announcing the firings of several people working behind the scenes on Tuesday. Kim, a longtime TNA wrestler, is the most recognizable name of the firings and had been working in talent relations and as a producer for TNA. Shnerner, who was Senior VP of Content, Distribution & Marketing for TNA’s parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment, had been in charge of creative for TNA since early 2024 when Scott D’Amore was fired.

Former ROH booker Hunter Johnston, who also wrestled under the name Delirious, will now be head of creative according to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider that PWTorch has independently confirmed. Tommy Dreamer will now be the head of talent relations and remain on the creative team. They will report to TNA president Carlos Silva.

Klingman was Anthem’s Chief Revenue Officer and Shewchenko was Anthem’s VP of Digital Operations.

The internal email also listed Rafael Morffi, an entertainment industry veteran who has worked for both WWE and AEW, as departing TNA. He had been consulting with TNA on its business strategy for live events and touring. Three other names that worked behind the scenes, Karen Clevett, Sebastian Dastranj, and Romy Glazer, were also listed as departures from the company in the email.

Silva also announced that David Clevinger will start as TNA’s new Senior VP of Digital in April. Clevinger has previous experience includes working with the NBA, NFL, NBC Universal, and UFC.

Gail Kim responded to the news with a post on her Instagram account.

“Just wanted to say thank you to the fans, friends and especially my peers for all the support you have given me over the last few days,” wrote Kim. “I’ve received such an enormous amount of love and it really has helped process this change for me. More than anything I am grateful for all the years and opportunities I was given to help build something I always dreamed of.

“The KO division is and will always be my heart and all the women who were a part of it. Thanks to the incredibly hard working and passionate TNA talent & crew that I have had the pleasure of working with. This will not end my passion or my love for wrestling and this is not the end of Gail Kim in the wrestling world.

“You don’t put in 17 years in one company and stop when you are this passionate. I look forward to sharing my journey and am taking some time for myself and prepare for what’s ahead. Looking forward to the future.”