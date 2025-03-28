30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (3/27/1995): Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart in a No Holds Barred match, plus special final push for WrestleMania including Backlund interview, Bigelow-L.T. hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MARCH 27, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #327 )

-The show opened with a video package previewing the Owen Hart-Bret Hart feud including scenes from Survivor Series…

-Jim Ross and Gorilla Monsoon previewed the Hart-Hart main event from their broadcast position in front of a video screen of a live arena. Ross then threw to Vince McMahon and Todd Pettengill in the Connecticut studios. After hyping Wrestlemania, a video package aired on the Shawn Michaels-Diesel feud, recapping the well-developed long-term storyline between the two dating back to their Survivor Series break-up to Sid’s debut and Michaels’s speech at the Wrestlemania press conference…

-McMahon speculated about what kind of champion Shawn Michaels could turn out to be, referring to his title reign as a “probability”…

-A short soundbite aired with Salt ‘n’ Pepa…

-Pettengill asked McMahon if anything has captured public attention like the Bam Bam Bigelow-L.T. situation. McMahon said unlike the SuperBowl, the WWF “delivers.” A video recap of the Bigelow-L.T. feud aired beginning with the Royal Rumble shoving incident. Soundbites aired from Chris Peilman, Reggie White, and Steve McMichaal…

-McMahon said the football players have to worry about it being proven that they are out of their league in a fight against a WWF superstar. McMahon said it will be a team effort for the football players. Pettengill said that NFL team owners are upset because one of their players could be injured at Wrestlemania…

-A video package plugged Wrestlemania Fan Fest…

-McMahon said no one cares more about their fans than the WWF…

-Ross interviewed Bob Backlund “in the locker room area.” Backlund said he may procure the chicken wing later in the show or wait until Wrestlemania…

-A video package recapped the Razor Ramon-Jeff Jarrett feud…

-McMahon talked about Undertaker losing his urn and how Ted DiBiase would bring it to ringside…

-A pretaped interview aired of Undertaker with his usual creepy cliches…

-After a brief interview from Bret Hart, McMahon and Pettengill threw back to Ross and Monsoon “in the arena”…

-Bret Hart beat Owen Hart in a “no holds barred” match. They attacked each other early. Owen took over offense at 3:00. At 4:40 Owen nailed Bret with a very strong looking enziguiri. Owen took Bret outside the ring and ran him into the stairs for the second time and then into the steel security railing. Ross and Monsoon wondered how Bret and Owen would recover from such a brutal match in time for Wrestlemania just six days later. Bret got a quick near fall from a sudden crucifix attempt, but Owen went back on offense. It’s a cliche, but Bret’s execution was excellent in this match, really standing out compared to most other wrestlers. In the end, Owen missed a top rope dropkick. Bret slingshot Owen into an exposed turnbuckle and then locked on the sharpshooter and Owen gave up seconds later. Bret refused to release the sharpshooter in a replay of their house show finishes over the past few months…

-McMahon and Pettengill explained how one would order a pay-per-view…

-Pretaped comments from Lawrence Taylor aired including scenes of him in his football days…

-A promo aired with DiBiase and Bigelow… McMahon and Pettengill closed the show…

Strong Point: A well-produced, conversational review of the major angles leading to Wrestlemania. Ross’s call of the Owen vs. Bret match was strong, as was the match itself, a three-star effort…