FREE PODCAST 3/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Cena and Cody get personal, Gunther bloodies Jimmy, Belair’s frustration grows (130 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They begin with a reaction to the third straight Cody Rhodes-John Cena exchange that got really personal this time including Cena taking aim at Cody. Also, Gunther bloodies Jimmy as Jey is forced to watch helplessly, Bianca Belair grows frustrated with Rhea Ripley-Iyo Sky match, Logan Paul and A.J. Styles trade insults, and more.

